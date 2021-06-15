Compiled by Jenny Bennett

Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month

June is Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month. If you or a loved one have this disease, then the Alzheimer’s Association is there to help you. Its website, alz.org, has many resources and support groups where you can learn about Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia, discuss personal experiences, learn about care and support resources and discover how you can make a difference in the fight to end Alzheimer’s.

Search the ‘community resource finder’ to find what is available in your area. A 24/7 helpline is also available on 800-272-3900.

The Angel Foundation FL Announces New Appointments

The Angel Foundation FL is proud to announce that after serving as the executive director since 2014, Liz Brewer has been appointed to chief executive officer. In addition, Ericka White, pastor of OneChurch, has been appointed president; Gary Searls, chief financial officer of Brandon Regional Hospital, has been appointed as treasurer; Julie Dahl will continue in her second term as secretary; and Shannon Keil will continue to serve on the board of directors as past president.

The Angel Foundation FL (formerly known as the Brandon Foundation) serves families in our community affected by a life-threatening illness or catastrophic event by matching them with local businesses to meet the practical needs of the families.

For more information, please call the foundation at 689-6889 or visit www.AngelFoundationFL.com.

Registration Opens For The LAB’s Suicide Awareness Showdown

Live Achieve Believe, Inc. (LAB) has opened registration for its Suicide Awareness Showdown. The LAB is an organization where assistance is offered in the odyssey of self-development. Its mission is to empower people through education, self-reflection and self-evaluation, expressly learning who they really are, not who they have been conditioned to be, and therefore finding their purpose, ultimately unlocking their power.

The Suicide Awareness Showdown was started to help people celebrate life. It aims to encourage oneself to set out on a journey of self-discovery to comprehend the core of their very being, exposing the beauty that lies within, leading to character building. The showdown honors all those brave men, women, boys and girls who struggle with suicide in any form and continue to stay strong one moment at a time.

The Suicide Awareness Showdown will take place at The Regent in Riverview on Saturday, September 18. The theme for the event is ‘Where Have You Been? A Night at the Oscars.’ Registration costs $20; visit the LAB’s website to register. For more information, visit www.thelab-inc.org or call 588-5010.

Come To Center Place’s Charcuterie School

Center Place Fine Arts & Civic Association in Brandon is hosting a pop-up charcuterie school with The Seasoned Corner on Thursday, July 8 from 6-9 p.m. Tickets are $50 and include a charcuterie board, apron as well as meat and cheese products to create your board and wine. The class is limited to 50 participants, so please register early.

To register for this class, call Center Place at 685-8888. Preregistration and payment are required. COVID-19 policies are being followed and masks must be worn.

Water Conservation Rebate Presentations Available

Reducing water use when possible is imperative to ensure enough water pressure for essential uses and public safety in the South County area. Residents who would be interested in learning about water conservation rebates available for shallow wells, smart irrigation controllers and high-efficiency toilets, Hillsborough County Public Utilities offers free educational presentations.

Presentations can be requested online using this form: HCFLGov.formstack.com/forms/waterconservationprogram.