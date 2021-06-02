Edited by Jenny Bennett

Bliss Nail Lounge Opens In FishHawk Ranch

Bliss Nail Lounge recently celebrated its grand opening at 5635 Circa FishHawk Blvd. in the new Publix plaza. There are 18 manicure and pedicure chairs in the lounge along with two full massage chairs to make sure clients are relaxed and pampered. What makes it one of a kind is that its products are all organic and it promotes nontoxic and safe beauty.

For more information, call 444-5880 or follow it on Facebook @Blissfull5635.

Raining Berries Opening Soon

Raining Berries is bringing its premium acai bowls, fair trade coffee, smoothies and artisanal teas to Brandon. It will be opening in The Collection at Brandon Blvd. on SR 60 where Home Centric, Salons by JC and Home Centric are located.

“As a company, we know the laughter, connections and memories that can be forged over a simple cup of coffee, our philosophy is ‘Real People, Real Coffee, Real Life,’” states a Raining Berries press release.

For more information on Raining Berries, visit its website at www.rainingberries.com.

New Vitality Center Moves To New Location

New Vitality Center has moved to a new location. Its mission is to provide clients with the tools necessary to defy the qualitative aspects of aging.

Its full range of services allows it to offer its clients a whole-body approach to achieve optimal health. The center offers safe and effective therapies that will reverse the processes associated with aging and eliminate adverse effects associated with the aging process, allowing individuals to enjoy happy, healthy and active lifestyles well beyond expectations.

New Vitality Center is located at 665 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon. For more information, visit its website at https://newvitalitycenters.com/ or call 436-0708.

Quality Life Massage Therapy Reopens At New Location

Leslie Forrester first opened Quality Life Massage Therapy in 2011 and reopened on May 1 at a new location in the heart of Riverview within The Ancient Wisdom of Yoga Holistic Wellness Center at 10209 Gibsonton Dr. in Riverview after an extended ‘pandemic pause.’

During this pause, she built on her skills; she specializes in therapeutic massage and focuses on pain relief and improved mobility and flexibility. Forrester concentrates on creating custom sessions of massage and bodywork that feel both effective and comfortable, often using a variety of techniques.

For more information, visit www.QualityLifeMassageTherapy.com or call 501-7568.

Hurricane Volleyball Academy Summer Schedule

Hurricane Volleyball Academy is a coed, family-run volleyball club with over 25 years of teaching and coaching experience combined. It focuses on growth for any level; whether you are just starting to work on your volleyball game or trying to be recruited, it is the club to fit your needs.

This summer, it is offering positionals, free clinics, college camps and team camps with tryouts for girls club, ages 10-18, on Saturday, July 10 and makeups on Saturday, July 17. Mini club tryouts for ages 9-14 will be held shortly afterward.

Hurricane Volleyball Academy trains at Central Baptist Church in Brandon. For more information, visit www.hurricanevolleyballacademy.com or call 220-0905.

Bay Area Trust, LLC Buys Houses

Bay Area Trust, LLC has been in business since 2008 and will buy any house within an hour of Tampa, whether they are occupied, trashed, have bad tenants, etc.

It has purchased hundreds of homes from $15,000 all the way up to $400,000 and its funds are available immediately. Local and reputable title companies are used and it is able to buy your home as quickly as you would like. It can buy houses as soon as the next day or can postpone until next year if you prefer.

Bay Area Trust is located at 1902 W. Main St. in Tampa. For more information, visit its website at www.buy813.com or call 540-7375.

Pink Court Ballers Skills Academy Provides Mobile Training

Does your child want to get stronger and faster, jump higher and improve their sports skills? Coach Marvin Lee with Pink Court Ballers Skills Academy is ready to take them to the next level, all without leaving your driveway.

It offers 1:1 skills training from beginner to pro, and with group training, team camps and individual camps either on-site or via mobile, it brings the training to you. Many sports benefit from its VertiMax training, including basketball, football, soccer, baseball, lacrosse and track and field.

To find out more about the training offered, visit www.pinkcourtballers.com or call 334-303-8560.

Mobile RV Repair And Services Co-Owner Awarded Master RV Technician Designation

Mobile RV Repair and Services in Apollo Beach is proud to announce that its lead technician and co-owner, Julia Coheley, has been awarded the designation ‘Master RV Technician’ by Recreational Vehicle Service Academy (RVSA). RVSA-certified Master RV Technicians like Coheley have passed an extensive hands-on and written curriculum and a comprehensive final examination, and they have demonstrated proficiency, performance and professionalism.

Mobile RV Repair and Services is a five-star rated business serving Hillsborough and nearby counties. For more information, visit its website at www.mobilervrepairandservices.com or follow it on Facebook @mobilervrepairandservices.

Honeyz Fortune 5 Bling, Paparazzi Accessories Offers Bling On A Budget

Honeyz Fortune 5 Bling offers accessories for everyone regardless of your style or income due to the affordability of Paparazzi Accessories. It offers a variety of ways to shop its ever-changing inventory via its website; home, private or event gatherings; Facebook Live; and Zoom parties.

“It’s a great way to have a fun-filled fundraiser by offering jewelry,” said Yolanda Harris, owner of Honeyz Fortune 5 Bling.

The items available are priced at $1, $5 or $25 and are nickel and lead-free, including earrings, rings, bracelets, necklaces and even a children’s jewelry collection.

Contact Honeyz Fortune 5 Bling at 317-203-9678, email honeyzfortune5@gmail.com or visit https://paparazziaccessories.com/honeyz/.

Hgreg.com Opens Flagship Car Dealership In Brandon

Hgreg.com, one of the fastest-growing automotive groups in North America, opened the doors to its newest storefront in Brandon. Located at 1207 E. Brandon Blvd., the site features a 42,000-square-foot, next-generation storefront, fulfillment center and inventory of more than 1,000 pre-owned vehicles.

“We are happy to expand our team in the region and to make this property a key part of our plans for servicing customers up and down the coast through a combination of in-store experience when convenient and the digital experience,” said John Hairabedian, president and CEO of Hgreg.com.

For more information, visit www.Hgreg.com or call 833-237-8572.

Home Clean Heroes Of Tampa Bay Recently Opened

Whether you live in a condo, town home, apartment or house, you deserve to enjoy your abode sans dust bunnies and grime. Adeola Shabiyi, owner of Home Clean Heroes of Tampa Bay, which recently held its grand opening, is thrilled to provide professional cleaning services to his neighbors, as everyday, hectic life can make it hard to keep your space dirt-free. A wide variety of house cleaning services for both residential and commercial properties is available.

Home Clean Heroes of Tampa Bay is currently located in the CubeSmart storage facility at 12902 U.S. Hwy. 301 S., #4008 in Riverview. For more information, visit its website at www.homecleanheroes.com/tampabay or call 295-8440.

Bump To Baby Boutique Celebrates 2 Years

Bump to Baby Boutique is celebrating two years in business. It is a boutique store offering unique maternity, baby gifts and clothes, and it is an exclusive retailer for Posh Peanut, Little Me and Itzy Ritzy.

Its hours of operation are Wednesday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Thursday to Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. It is located in Erindale Plaza near Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co. at 3642 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. For more information, visit www.bumptobabyfl.com, call 418-2227 or visit the boutique’s Facebook page @Bumptobabyfl.