Edited by Jenny Bennett

Bump To Baby Boutique Celebrates 2 Years

Bump to Baby Boutique is celebrating two years in business. It is a boutique store offering unique maternity, baby gifts and clothes, and it is an exclusive retailer for Posh Peanut, Little Me and Itzy Ritzy.

Its hours of operation are Wednesday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Thursday to Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. It is located in Erindale Plaza near Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co. at 3642 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. For more information, visit www.bumptobabyfl.com, call 418-2227 or visit the boutique’s Facebook page @Bumptobabyfl.

Home Clean Heroes Of Tampa Bay Recently Opened

Whether you live in a condo, town home, apartment or house, you deserve to enjoy your abode sans dust bunnies and grime. Adeola Shabiyi, owner of Home Clean Heroes of Tampa Bay, which recently held its grand opening, is thrilled to provide professional cleaning services to his neighbors, as everyday, hectic life can make it hard to keep your space dirt-free. A wide variety of house cleaning services for both residential and commercial properties is available.

Home Clean Heroes of Tampa Bay is currently located in the CubeSmart storage facility at 12902 U.S. Hwy. 301 S., #4008 in Riverview. For more information, visit its website at www.homecleanheroes.com/tampabay or call 295-8440.

LegalShield Opens In Riverview

LegalShield independent associate Christina Nelson is now serving the Riverview area. LegalShield has been offering plans to its members for more than 48 years, creating a world where every person and small business can access legal protection—and everyone can afford it.

With LegalShield, you will have access to a quality law firm 24/7 for covered personal situations. From real estate to speeding tickets to will preparation and beyond, it will help you with personal legal matters. IDShield plans also protect your privacy and restore your reputation, offering social media monitoring, unlimited expert consultation, financial account monitoring, reputation management and more.

For more information, visit christinanelson.wearelegalshield.com or call 914-376-0615.

Hgreg.com Opens Flagship Car Dealership In Brandon

Hgreg.com, one of the fastest-growing automotive groups in North America, opened the doors to its newest storefront in Brandon. Located at 1207 E. Brandon Blvd., the site features a 42,000-square-foot, next-generation storefront, fulfillment center and inventory of more than 1,000 pre-owned vehicles.

“We are happy to expand our team in the region and to make this property a key part of our plans for servicing customers up and down the coast through a combination of in-store experience when convenient and the digital experience,” said John Hairabedian, president and CEO of Hgreg.com.

For more information, visit www.Hgreg.com or call 833-237-8572.

New Vitality Center Moves To New Location

New Vitality Center has moved to a new location. Its mission is to provide clients with the tools necessary to defy the qualitative aspects of aging.

Its full range of services allows it to offer its clients a whole-body approach to achieve optimal health. The center offers safe and effective therapies that will reverse the processes associated with aging and eliminate adverse effects associated with the aging process, allowing individuals to enjoy happy, healthy and active lifestyles well beyond expectations.

New Vitality Center is located at 665 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon. For more information, visit its website at https://newvitalitycenters.com/ or call 436-0708.

Raining Berries Opening Soon

Raining Berries is bringing its premium acai bowls, fair trade coffee, smoothies and artisanal teas to Brandon. It will be opening in The Collection at Brandon Blvd. on SR 60 where Home Centric, Salons by JC and Home Centric are located.

“As a company, we know the laughter, connections and memories that can be forged over a simple cup of coffee, our philosophy is ‘Real People, Real Coffee, Real Life,’” states a Raining Berries press release.

For more information on Raining Berries, visit its website at www.rainingberries.com.

Tire Kingdom Treats Brandon Surgery Center Team To Lunch

In honor of National Nurses Week, team members from two local Tire Kingdom locations treated the team at Brandon Surgery Center to lunch for their ongoing dedication. The Tire Kingdom teams at 1527 E. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon and 10418 Gibsonton Dr. in Riverview came together to show their appreciation by serving more than 100 lunches as part of parent company TBC Corporation’s #TBCDrivenToGive initiative.

“We wanted to express our gratitude and honor the team at Brandon Surgery Center and say thank you for the job they do each and every day,” said Shelley Bolen, store manager at the Brandon location.