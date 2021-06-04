Shopping for Father’s Day can be intimidating, but whether Dad is a griller, a golfer or a collector, we are here to help. There are many local businesses that can make it easy to show Dad how much he means to you.

Summerfield Crossings Golf Club

Located just off Big Bend Rd. in Riverview, Summerfield Crossings Golf Club is a public, 18-hole golf course with a driving range and practice facility, and it is offering a clubhouse where Dad can get something to eat or drink. The club is also offering a Summer Membership Special this month starting at only $69.

For more information, visit www.summerfieldgc.com or call 671-3311.

AJ’s Fine Wine

AJ’s Fine Wine & Liquor is offering its annual Jack Daniel’s Engraving Event on Saturday, June 12 from 6-9 p.m. This year’s event will feature eight different liquors to choose from for the bottle engraving. The eight liquors that can be purchased for engraving are Jack Daniel’s, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel, Jack Daniel’s Barrel Proof, Jack Daniel’s Frank Sinatra, Gentleman Jack, Jack Daniel’s Gold, Woodford Reserve Bourbon and Herradura Tequila.

To learn more, call 654-6488. AJ’s Fine Wine & Liquors is located at 3443 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico.

River Hills Country Club

River Hills Country Club (RHCC) in Valrico is offering the gift of golf membership this year. A private club located in the River Hills Community, RHCC offers membership at varying budget levels, from budget to full privilege. Amenities include the 18-hole course, tennis, swimming, fitness and much more, including family events like a father-daughter dance.

To learn more, call 653-1554.

Bloomingdale Rare Coins And Gold

If you are looking for a unique gift for Dad, visit Bloomingdale Rare Coins and Gold. Recently opened, the store is owned by a graduate gemologist and offers a variety of gifts, including thousands of coins for collectors of all levels. The store also purchases coins, bullion, watches and jewelry in all conditions.

The store is located at 1544 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico and can be reached at 438-8889. Search for ‘Bloomingdale Rare Coins and Gold’ on Facebook to keep up with current offers.

FishHawk Pinch A Penny

Located at 16715 FishHawk Blvd. in the Winn-Dixie Plaza, FishHawk Pinch A Penny has the perfect gift for dads who like to grill. The store is a local Big Green Egg Headquarters with all sizes of the special grills and everything you need to go with one, from spices and charcoal to grilling tools and tables.

The store is open Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., and on Sunday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., and can be reached at 655-3700.

Cottonseed Marketplace

The Cottonseed Marketplace is a homegrown and handmade local small business rooted in Valrico, specializing in creating life-inspired designs for engraved gifts, home accents and holiday decor. The store offers ‘grab-and-give’-themed gift sets as well as ‘build-your-own’ gift sets just for Dad.

Themes include dad’s vices, beer and cigars. There are also personalized golf bag tag/tee holders, hat clips with golf ball markers, divot tools with ball markers and, due to a collaboration with local woodworker and Tampa Police Officer Jeremy Wells of Wells Woodworking, engraved and personalized solid hardwood cutting boards.

All items are sold separately and most can be combined into gift sets.

To learn more, visit https://cottonseedmarketplace.com/ or www.facebook.com/TheCottonseedMarketplace.

Trilogy Dive Center

If Dad is adventurous and loves the water, scuba classes could be a great gift. Trilogy Dive Center is a family-owned retail dive store and training center offering private and group scuba training classes. The store provides entry level scuba all the way to scuba instructor with local and international trips.

Trilogy is located at 4501 E. Columbus Dr. in Tampa and can be reached at 425-3500 and scuba@trilogyscuba.com. For more information, visit www.trilogyscuba.com or www.facebook.com/trilogyscuba.