Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on June 3, 2021.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Ruskin.

Since June 2, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (20 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon each having 12 new cases, Dover having seven new cases, Seffner having six new cases, Gibsonton having five new cases, Wimauma having four new cases, Valrico having three new cases, Apollo Beach and Lithia each having two new cases and Sun City Center having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, June 2, 2021: 11,063 cases

Riverview, June 3, 2021: 11,083↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, June 2, 2021: 8,298 cases

Brandon, June 3, 2021: 8,310↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, June 2, 2021: 4,057 cases

Ruskin, June 3, 2021: 4,057, NO NEW CASES

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, June 2, 2021: 2,695 cases

Wimauma, June 3, 2021: 2,699↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, June 2, 2021: 5,092 cases

Valrico, June 3, 2021: 5,095↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, June 2, 2021: 1,517 cases

Sun City Center, June 3, 2021: 1,518↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, June 2, 2021: 1,630 cases

Apollo Beach, June 3, 2021: 1,632↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, June 2, 2021: 2,355 cases

Seffner, June 3, 2021: 2,361↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, June 2, 2021: 1,700 cases

Gibsonton, June 3, 2021: 1,705↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, June 2, 2021: 2,073 cases

Lithia, June 3, 2021: 2,075↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, June 2, 2021: 1,652 cases

Dover, June 3, 2021: 1,659↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

June 2, 2021: 42,009

June 3, 2021: 42,071

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

June 2, 2021: 142,171

June 3, 2021: 142,396

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

June 2, 2021: 2,284,500

June 3, 2021: 2,286,332

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

June 2, 2021: 1,830

June 3, 2021: 1,832

Total deaths of Florida residents:

June 2, 2021: 36,924

June 3, 2021: 36,973

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)