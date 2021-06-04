Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on June 3, 2021.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Ruskin.

Since June 2, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (20 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon each having 12 new cases, Dover having seven new cases, Seffner having six new cases, Gibsonton having five new cases, Wimauma having four new cases, Valrico having three new cases, Apollo Beach and Lithia each having two new cases and Sun City Center having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, June 2, 2021: 11,063 cases
Riverview, June 3, 2021: 11,083↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, June 2, 2021: 8,298 cases
Brandon, June 3, 2021: 8,310↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, June 2, 2021: 4,057 cases
Ruskin, June 3, 2021: 4,057, NO NEW CASES

Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, June 2, 2021: 2,695 cases
Wimauma, June 3, 2021: 2,699↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, June 2, 2021: 5,092 cases
Valrico, June 3, 2021: 5,095↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, June 2, 2021: 1,517 cases
Sun City Center, June 3, 2021: 1,518↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, June 2, 2021: 1,630 cases
Apollo Beach, June 3, 2021: 1,632↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, June 2, 2021: 2,355 cases
Seffner, June 3, 2021: 2,361↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, June 2, 2021: 1,700 cases
Gibsonton, June 3, 2021: 1,705↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, June 2, 2021: 2,073 cases
Lithia, June 3, 2021: 2,075↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380
Dover, June 2, 2021: 1,652 cases
Dover, June 3, 2021: 1,659↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
June 2, 2021: 42,009
June 3, 2021: 42,071

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
June 2, 2021: 142,171
June 3, 2021: 142,396

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
June 2, 2021: 2,284,500
June 3, 2021: 2,286,332

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
June 2, 2021: 1,830
June 3, 2021: 1,832

Total deaths of Florida residents:
June 2, 2021: 36,924
June 3, 2021: 36,973

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:
https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)

