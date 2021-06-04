Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on June 3, 2021.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Ruskin.
Since June 2, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (20 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon each having 12 new cases, Dover having seven new cases, Seffner having six new cases, Gibsonton having five new cases, Wimauma having four new cases, Valrico having three new cases, Apollo Beach and Lithia each having two new cases and Sun City Center having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, June 2, 2021: 11,063 cases
Riverview, June 3, 2021: 11,083↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, June 2, 2021: 8,298 cases
Brandon, June 3, 2021: 8,310↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, June 2, 2021: 4,057 cases
Ruskin, June 3, 2021: 4,057, NO NEW CASES
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, June 2, 2021: 2,695 cases
Wimauma, June 3, 2021: 2,699↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, June 2, 2021: 5,092 cases
Valrico, June 3, 2021: 5,095↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, June 2, 2021: 1,517 cases
Sun City Center, June 3, 2021: 1,518↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, June 2, 2021: 1,630 cases
Apollo Beach, June 3, 2021: 1,632↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, June 2, 2021: 2,355 cases
Seffner, June 3, 2021: 2,361↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, June 2, 2021: 1,700 cases
Gibsonton, June 3, 2021: 1,705↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, June 2, 2021: 2,073 cases
Lithia, June 3, 2021: 2,075↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, June 2, 2021: 1,652 cases
Dover, June 3, 2021: 1,659↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
June 2, 2021: 42,009
June 3, 2021: 42,071
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
June 2, 2021: 142,171
June 3, 2021: 142,396
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
June 2, 2021: 2,284,500
June 3, 2021: 2,286,332
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
June 2, 2021: 1,830
June 3, 2021: 1,832
Total deaths of Florida residents:
June 2, 2021: 36,924
June 3, 2021: 36,973
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)