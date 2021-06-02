On May 13, Hillsborough County School Superintendent Addison Davis was honored as a 2021 Whitney M. Young Jr. Service Award recipient from the Greater Tampa Bay Area Council, Boy Scouts of America for his significant contributions in advocating for rural and low-income urban youth who face challenging barriers in their academics and in life.

Davis was among a distinguished group of honorees this year, including State Representative Fentrice Driskell; Kevin Plummer, head of Tampa Preparatory School; and Glenn Permuy, senior vice president of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

“I am truly honored to be recognized alongside this group of dedicated community and state leaders. The students who are part of the Boy Scouts of America live by a set of values that influences the rest of their lives and sets them on a path to achieve their goals. Through the work of our educators in the district’s Transformation Network of schools, our goal is to eradicate the barriers that prevent students from reaching their true potential and focus on innovative programs that provide equitable access to high-quality instruction for all students,” said Davis.

The Whitney M. Young Jr. Service Award recognizes individuals who are instrumental in developing the principles of Scouting for youth from rural or low-income urban backgrounds. The award is named in honor of influential civil rights leader Whitney M. Young Jr., who became the head of the National Urban League in the 1960s. Young’s work transformed the organization into a major civil rights organization while creating thousands of new jobs for African Americans.

