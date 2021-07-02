Beard Mobb Florida and Just 1 Person Can are teaming up to produce a free event in the FishHawk community on Saturday, October 9 at 12 Noon. Art Monkey Emporium will be hosting Beards & Bands for Bradley, which will benefit the BH3 Foundation. Back in December of 2019, James Bradley Hulett II tragically lost his life at the age of 15. The purpose of the James Bradley Hulett II Youth Basketball Discretionary Fund is to help provide financial support for youth basketball players, teams and organizations within the Tampa area.

Brad Hulett explained more on how the BH3 Foundation will benefit from the proceeds of this event.

“With the BH3 Foundation, we also go to underserved apartment complex communities in Tampa and surrounding areas to hand out basketballs, footballs and such for the kids,” Brad said.

In regards to how the event came into fruition, the founder and president of the nonprofit Just 1 Person Can, Christine Allegretti, reached out to the Hulett family to see how her organization could assist with keeping Bradley’s memory alive. Beard Mobb Florida wanted to help as well.

During the event, a farmers’ market will occur. Currently, 30 vendors will be participating. It costs $25 to become a vendor. A bearding competition will also take place; the entry fee will be $15 and there will be at least 10 categories, and prizes will be awarded. At 1:30 p.m., the bands Hollywood, Kamenar and Red Stump will be performing. In addition, 50 percent of the fees collected will go back to the BH3 Foundation.

Allegretti mentioned what this event still needs: “We are in search of musicians, raffle items, silent auction items, sponsors and more.”

She added, “The sponsorship comes in four levels, ranging from $150 to $1,000.”

A sports equipment drive will also take place. Attendees are encouraged to bring an unwrapped football, basketball and so forth to this event. A couple weeks prior, a kickball tournament will occur.

For questions, visit https://www.facebook.com/Just1can, https://www.facebook.com/BMFLC or https://www.facebook.com/events/267813094914786, or send a Facebook message or email Christine at just1personcan@gmail.com. To donate, visit https://bh3fund.org.