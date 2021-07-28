By Ariana Pedraza

During the last week in June, Peggy Davenport of Davenport’s Daily Delights teamed up with teenagers to make lasagna to deliver to families in need.

Davenport’s company makes fresh homemade meals to deliver to paying customers across Tampa Bay every weeknight. It partnered with Lasagna Love, which is an organization that began making lasagna across the country during the pandemic for families in need. Davenport’s Daily Delights partnered with it for a Lasagna Love Day once a month, where they work with Middle and high school students to help make and deliver the food in bulk. The teenagers get Florida Bright Futures service hours from working alongside Davenport to make the meals.

The goal of this program is to feed as many families as possible. The Lasagna Love program is run on the work of volunteers and donations. Davenport’s Daily Delights loves to be involved and during the pandemic it had its own campaign. It prepared food and delivered the food to people who needed it, with a focus on health care workers and local hospitals.

When asked why she chose to have her company participate in the Lasagna Love program and others like it, Davenport explained, “Hunger is a big issue in America and should not be. We can all do our part to help those in need.”

Lasagna Love is run off of donations, so any contributions are greatly appreciated in keeping Lasagna Love running. If you would like to make a donation towards lessening hunger across Tampa Bay with these layers of warm love, please visit www.davenportsdailydelights.com and click on the designated Lasagna Love Donations button in the ‘Donations’ section. The organization is also largely kept alive by volunteers.

If there are any middle and high school students who are in need of Bright Futures service hours, contact Davenport at davenportsdailydelights@gmail.com. She will talk to you and get you scheduled to make food for a great cause.