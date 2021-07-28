Edited by Jenny Bennett

Peeping Moms Ultrasound Boutique Opens In Riverview

Owner Stormy Goodwin recently celebrated the opening of Peeping Moms Ultrasound Boutique in Riverview. Peeping Moms Ultrasound Boutique strives to be the most up-to-date, relaxing and intimate atmosphere for your ultrasound experience and give every family a personalized experience to exceed their expectations. It provides an upscale and relaxing environment for expecting moms and families to come together and create those very important bonds, essentially creating a womb with a view.

Peeping Moms Ultrasound Boutique is located in the Riverview Professional Park at 6320 U.S. 301 and is directly behind the Home Depot. For more information, visit www.peepingmomsultrasoundboutique.com or contact 647-9099.

Expert Mediator Helps To Turn Conflict Into Collaboration And Protect Privacy

Are you contemplating a divorce or adversarial lawsuit but don’t want the great expense, loss of privacy or extreme stress? Mari Frank, Esq. (Ca), Florida Supreme Court mediator for family and circuit court, will empower you to turn conflict into collaboration to protect your privacy and your pocketbook.

With 35 years of legal experience helping people resolve conflict (divorce, business, workplace, etc.), she will help you avoid confrontational depositions, adversarial court hearings, embarrassing privacy intrusions and high-priced court battles.

For more information and a free consultation, call 331-3879 or visit www.marifrank.com. Her office is located at 411 Apollo Beach Blvd. in Apollo Beach.

The Reyes Firm, Personal Injury Lawyers

Speaking with an experienced personal injury lawyer can only help strengthen your case as you demand justice for your injuries from any liable parties. The Reyes Firm helps individuals and families by providing exceptional legal representation, regardless of legal dilemma. This is achieved through diligent representation, zealous advocacy and constant communication.

It understands that being involved in any kind of legal matter is stressful and provides compassion and understanding to each of its clients. Services offered by The Reyes Firm include personal injury, wrongful death, slip and fall, immigration defense and criminal defense.

The Reyes Firm is located at 4730 N. Tampa St., Ste. 250 in Tampa. Additional information can be found at www.thereyesfirm.com, by calling 833-422-3329 or by following on Facebook @TheReyesFirm.

Elite Pediatric Healthcare Opens In Brandon

Elite Pediatric Healthcare recently opened its brand-new facility and is reinventing pediatric care. Coupling expert care with a modern experience, it can help with all the traditional pediatric health care services and more. Everything from well visits, sick visits, sports and camp physicals to specialty care coordination, all by offering a simple, all-inclusive membership with no deductibles, co-pays or limitations and direct access to your child’s provider by phone, email or text.

Elite Pediatric Healthcare is located at 673 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon. For information, visit www.elitepedshealth.com or call 219-8876.

Missy’s Ink Moves To New Location In Valrico

Missy Duncan, owner of Missy’s Ink, recently moved to a new location. Missy’s Ink specializes in brows, eyes and lips to make women feel beautiful from the outside in with the help of permanent makeup that won’t smudge, smear or wipe off.

Duncan believes that life may not always be perfect, but your makeup can be. A graduate of the Beauty and Health Institute in Tampa, Duncan is certified in all three methods of permanent makeup application.

Missy’s Ink is located at 3117 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. For more information, visit missysink.com or call 659-0648.

RV Technician Joins Mobile RV Repair And Services

Mobile RV Repair and Services has added Chris Rimes as an RV service technician to its team. Rimes has 20 years of experience in the remodel and building industry, including three years at Camping World, and his specialty is finish carpentry and electrical systems. Rimes joins Julia Coheley, master RV service technician.

Mobile RV Repair and Services technicians are licensed and insured; it travels to your RV for maintenance, repairs, replacements, upgrades and renovations. It will also do prepurchase, return to service and warranty inspections. Mobile RV Repair and Services is located at 918 Silver Palm Way in Apollo Beach.

For more information, visit www.mobilervrepairandservices.com or call 753-9303.

Mom & Me Networking Group – Mompreneurs Hosts First Event

A new kid-friendly networking group for moms of young children who are business owners and/or entrepreneurs, Mom & Me Networking Group – Mompreneurs, is hosting its first event on Monday, July 19 from 1-2:30 p.m.

The event is hosted by Pamela Fulks, mom of four and owner of Sweet Tooth Cakery Tampa at 602 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. The idea is that they will meet up a few times a month, with the day and time fluctuating to help accommodate numerous schedules, but all children of all ages and abilities are always welcome.

Learn more by joining the Facebook group @Mom & Me Networking – Mompreneurs.

Bryan Hindman Electric Breaks Ground On New Location In Riverview

The mission of Bryan Hindman Electric is to lead the electrical service industry in providing homeowners, business owners and property managers with exceptional work. The team achieves this by working with contractors, realtors, HOAs and others, but its passion is working directly with homeowners.

The Bryan Hindman Electric team is made up of family, friends and team members who are training with them. It is able to create a smooth customer experience from the first phone call to your final walk-through. All electrical services are offered, including new installations, remodels and additions, repairs, upgrades, docks, exterior lighting, surge protectors and more. To better achieve this, it has recently broken ground on a brand-new location on Carr Rd. in Riverview.

Additional information can be found on its website at www.bryanhindmanelectric.com, by following on Facebook @BryanHindmanElectricLLC or by calling 672-4048.

Tampa Babe Beauty Offers Customizable Lash Extensions

Eyelash extension application is the art of applying individual synthetic eyelashes to your natural eyelashes one by one to create a new look. Whether you are looking to create a dramatic difference with a full set of glam lashes or wanting to keep your look more natural, eyelash extensions are completely customizable to fit your desired style.

Owner Kami Elrod has been lashing for over three years and her perfectionism to her craft and dedication to making her clients 100 percent satisfied is what she believes sets her apart from other lash technicians.

Bring this article to your first lash appointment with Tampa Babe Beauty and you will receive 25 percent off.

Tampa Babe Beauty is located at 3117 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico, inside Missy’s Ink. For more information, visit www.tampababebeauty.com or follow it on Facebook or Instagram @tampababebeauty.

Concealed Carry And Home Defense Fundamentals Class

Simon Firearm & Family Safety Training is offering a concealed carry and home defense fundamentals class on Saturday, August 14. It also offers a range of training classes, including children’s gun safety and countering the mass shooter threat.

For additional information on training classes and to register for an event, contact James Simon at besafe@simonsafetytraining.com or call 363-7576.

Sprouts Farmers Market Is Coming Soon To Brandon And Hiring Staff

Sprouts Farmers Market will open a new store at 11339 Causeway Blvd. in Brandon on Wednesday, September 1 at 7 a.m. Spouts welcomes shoppers with a farmers market experience and open layout featuring fresh produce, innovative, seasonal and attribute-driven products such as organic, plant-based, keto, paleo and more. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people.

The new location is bringing approximately 100 full and part-time career opportunities to the area. Sprouts will host a virtual hiring event on Wednesday and Thursday, July 21 and 22. Those interested in positions at the new Brandon store should visit www.sprouts.com/careers to view openings and apply.

Brandon Dental Care Dentists Recognized By Florida Dental Association

This month, two doctors at Brandon Dental Care, which has been part of the community since 1966, will be recognized by the Florida Dental Association (FDA). Dr. Steve Zuknick will be recognized for his service as a trustee. Dr. Rudy Liddell, past FDA president, will be honored as Dentist of the Year. Together, the staff of this great office have worked a combined 423 years at Brandon Dental Care.

Brandon Dental Care is located at 413 W. Robertson St. in Brandon. More information can be found at www.brandondentalcare.com or by calling 508-4888.

TGH Urgent Care Powered By Fast Track Opens Near FishHawk

The growing suburb of FishHawk Ranch and its neighboring communities of Bloomingdale, River Hills, Brandon and Durant now have access to convenient medical care for minor illnesses and injuries at the newest TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track.

The new clinic, located at 5465 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Lithia, will serve patients seven days a week from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Walk-in appointments are available; however, a FastPass Reservation is recommended. Common illnesses and injuries treated at the new urgent care include coughing, sore throat, ear infections, skin rashes, simple fractures, etc.

For more information about TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track or to make a reservation, visit www.fasttrackurgentcare.com or call 925-1903.

Kroger Offers Delivery Service In Tampa Area

While the e-commerce space grows increasingly more competitive as a result of evolving consumer behaviors, Kroger, one of the most popular grocery stores in the country, is making a strategic play to establish its presence as a leading retailer by announcing that it is offering grocery delivery in the Tampa area. The Tampa warehouse will provide Kroger fresh products and fulfill delivery orders within a 90-mile radius.

“We’re incredibly proud to achieve this milestone that advances our position as one of America’s leading e-commerce companies,” said Rodney McMullen, chairman and CEO.

Groceries can be ordered online at www.kroger.com.