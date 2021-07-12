What does the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) do when one of its valued investors wants to express their support even further in appreciation of their relationship? Its members put their heads together and create a new level of recognition to thank them appropriately. The Sterling Level has been crafted to adequately recognize Suncoast Credit Union for its advanced investment. In addition, The Mosaic Company will also be joining Suncoast in this new level of recognition.

Suncoast Credit Union began in 1934 when a handful of local educators founded Hillsborough County Teachers Credit Union. Throughout the years, it has grown and expanded its membership to include anyone who lives, works, attends school or worships in the Florida counties they serve.

Today, it is proud to be the largest credit union in Florida, serving more than 952,000 members through 74 branches. From its humble beginnings to all the exciting developments along the way, Suncoast’s history is rich with memorable moments. The Suncoast mission is simple—to improve the quality of its members’ lives by maintaining a strong, secure and innovative credit union.

“Suncoast prides itself on being an active and responsible member of our community,” said Kendra Wilson, Riverview Service Center manager at Suncoast Credit Union. “Supporting the Riverview Chamber of Commerce is a natural fit for Suncoast, as we both share the common goal of being a part of the community fabric that weaves together in a way that creates a better quality of life for everyone.”

The Mosaic Company is the world’s leading integrated producer of concentrated phosphate and potash—two of the three most important nutrients in agriculture. Here in Florida, its phosphate business employs 3,000 people in five counties to serve farmers all over the world. From its mines to its plants and to its offices, it is dedicated to being a great place to work, a responsible corporate citizen, a committed environmental steward and a respected community partner.

“For many years, Mosaic has been an investor—partner—with the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce,” said Nikki Foster, public affairs manager of The Mosaic Company. “Annually, we support several programs and events that offer opportunities for us to engage with our community. Making the leap to Sterling Investor was a natural progression. However, the decision was made even easier because of the value and commitment GRCC demonstrates to all investors and its unwavering support of economic growth through the businesses and people who live in the area.”

Thanks to the new GRCC office space, these Sterling Investors will be fittingly recognized in the chamber entryway, as well as on its website and inside the monthly Noteworthy newsletter. In addition to their Sterling status, Suncoast Credit Union and The Mosaic Company are also part of the highly valued Legacy group, meaning that they have been invested in the chamber for more than 10 years.

Whether you are an office of one or a corporation of 1,000, the GRCC has the ideas and opportunities to help get your business more recognition. Contact Director of Investor Relations Debbie Kirkland at 234-5944 or debbie@riverviewchamber.com today. If you wish to learn more about the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce, visit www.riverviewchamber.com or email info@riverviewchamber.com.