When August approaches, it often signifies that summer is coming to a close and a new school year is upon us. As we reflect back upon the last year of teaching during a pandemic, it’s clear that teachers play a vital role in shaping the minds of our children. Although there is still much unknown for this school year, we do know that teachers are essential to creating the opportunities for all children to reach their full potential.

Great teachers have the ability to change lives. They can act as a support system, role model, coach, inspiration and counselor. As Christians, we follow Jesus as our savior and also as a teacher. In the New Testament, the title of ‘Teacher’ is applied to Jesus 39 times. His message spoke to the hearts of people and He skillfully used illustrations, parables and questions to teach His followers. If Jesus is considered the Great Teacher, we must acknowledge that teachers are truly a gift from God.

Proverbs 22:6 tells us, “Start children off on the way they should go, and even when they are old they will not turn from it.” To all the students, teachers and families in our community, have a prosperous and blessed school year.



