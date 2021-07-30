A lot of exciting events are taking place at New Hope Church in Brandon, from conversations with real people and food co-ops to preschool registration.

The first event, Unscripted, will take place starting on Wednesday, August 18 at 12:30 p.m. New Hope’s Chris Temple sits down with real people for real conversations and anyone is invited to join every Wednesday at 12:30 pm or watch on demand anytime. Watch live at https://findnewhope.online.church or on demand at https://youtube.com/findnewhopefl.

The church is also offering a Friday Night Courtyard Concert on Friday, August 13 at 213 N. Knights Ave. in Brandon. The event will be a family-friendly evening filled with music and fellowship.

This is a great opportunity to invite your friends and neighbors to a socially distanced evening of great local music talent. There will be food truck favors and ice cream available for purchase.

The church’s food co-op will meet every first and third Tuesday of the month at 9:30 a.m. in the New Hope Life Center. One food unit, costing $5, will consist of a hefty amount of produce and a dozen eggs. You do not need to attend New Hope to participate—everyone is welcome.

Orders must be submitted by 11 p.m. on the Sunday prior to the food co-op date.

Registration is now open for New Hope Early Learning, a Christian preschool. Children and families of all faiths are accepted and loved unconditionally at New Hope Early Learning. For the 2021-22 school year, New Hope Early Learning will be offering 2-year-old preschool, 3-year-old preschool and VPK. It also offers a Parent’s Morning Out program for children 6 months old through 2 years old. This is a drop-in opportunity for parents who may be working from home, have errands to run or would like their child to enjoy socializing with other little ones in a caring and loving environment.

To learn more, contact Michelle Avila-Ashcraft, director at New Hope Early Learning, at michelle@findnewhope.com or 689-9482.

For more information on the other New Hope events, call 689-4161 or visit findnewhope.com.