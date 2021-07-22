After a long year and a half of being dark and shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Plant City Entertainment will once again raise the curtain for live entertainment starting on Friday, July 16, and it will present Sister Act. On opening night, Plant City Entertainment will offer a complimentary cocktail hour one hour before the curtain rises.

Sister Act is a musical based on the 1992 hit film of the same name with music by A. Menken and the lyrics by G. Salter. The plot of Sister Act is based on Deloris Van Cartier, an aspiring singer from Philadelphia. Cartier performs for her gangster boyfriend and witnesses a murder, and she is then placed in protective custody in a dying convent. Her unique brand of funk comes face-to-face with the traditions of the church.

Sister Act will be performed on Friday, July 16, 23 and 30; Saturday, July 17, 24 and 31; and on Sunday, July 18, 25 and August 1. Friday and Saturday shows are at 8 p.m. Sunday shows are at 2 p.m.

Michael Mercer, music director for Plant City Entertainment, said, “We are beyond excited to welcome audiences back to our first production since the COVID-19 shutdown. Sister Act was on the books before the pandemic hit. We think it is the perfect show to reopen.” Mercer added, “It is fun, entertaining and has a lot of heart. The cast in this show is amazing.”

Tickets for Sister Act can be ordered by visiting www.pceshows.com. Tickets are $29 for adults, $18 for seniors 60 and older, $18 for students under 18 and $15 for groups of 10 or more. You can also purchase tickets at Shear Expressions Hand Salon located at 1514 S. Alexander St. in Plant City.

During an intermission, you can visit Café PCE for beer and wine. Cash donations are accepted.

Plant City Entertainment celebrated its 40th anniversary during the shutdown. During that time, renovations were done to the facility. The entire ticket sales area, lobby, Café PCE and bathrooms have been updated and remodeled.

Plant City Entertainment is located at 101 N. Thomas St. in downtown Plant City. For more information, please visit www.pceshows.com or call 754-4925.