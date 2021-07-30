The ladies of St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church are looking for help to allow them to help others. The United Methodist Women (UMW) from the church are hosting a Granny’s Attic Summer Sale on Saturday, August 28 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. to benefit Global Missions supported by the UMW.

Items of all types will be available for purchase at the event, which will take place at the church, located at 3315 S. Bryan Rd. in Brandon.

“Come out and take a look at our gently used merchandise, including books, games, kitchen items, home decor, jewelry, accessories and more,” said member Susan Higgins.

This year, the sale will be run by the volunteer members of the UMW group, including those in the Friendship Circle. Volunteers from St. Andrew’s will also help with setting up and the physical aspects of the sale.

The Granny’s Attic Sale has been taking place for approximately 20 years, and the women’s group has an even longer history.

“For more than 150 years, United Methodist Women, we’re associated with the United Methodist Church, have been serving the cause of Christ,” said Higgins. “Our theme is ‘Faith, Hope, Love in Action.’”

One of the missions benefitted by Global Missions supported by UMW is Cornerstone Family Ministries in Tampa.

Traditionally, the sale is combined with an annual craft sale in October.

“This sale has been a staple at St. Andrew’s for many years,” said Joyce Disler. “This year, we are giving it a little twist by having it in a different month and not combining it with the annual craft sale in October. It has gotten so big, space has been an issue for us. Also, we thought we might have an abundance of items this year due to not having a sale last year because of COVID restrictions.”

The group is also looking for vendors for its Fall Craft Fair on Saturday, October 30.

For more information, call the church office at 689-6849, email info@saumc.net or visit saumc.net.