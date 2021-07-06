Tampa film fans know that when it comes to beloved classics, there is no more authentic way to watch them than in a majestic movie palace like our very own Tampa Theatre. The Tampa Theatre’s beloved Summer Classics Movie Series is back this year after much of its programming was cancelled due to the pandemic.

“We hope that this year’s lineup of all-time favorite Summer Classics—along with our reduced capacity and other safety precautions—may encourage our friends and fans to make their post-shutdown ‘First Movie Back’ a classic at Tampa Theatre,” said Jill Witecki of the Tampa Theatre.

This summer, treat yourself to a good film at the historic movie palace.

“And to make that first trip back to the movies even easier to plan, Tampa Theatre is doing something our guests have often asked about—offering each Summer Classic more than once,” added Witecki.

On Sunday, July 11, come see the Hitchcock thriller North By Northwest at 3 p.m. and then again on Thursday, July 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Next, Tampa Theatre will present the comedy classic The Big Lebowski on Sunday, July 18 at 3 p.m. and then again on Thursday, July 22 at 7:30 p.m.

You can see the hit classic Jurassic Park on Sunday, July 25 at 3 p.m. and then, if you miss the Sunday show, see it on Thursday, July 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Some Like It Hot will be shown on the big screen on Sunday, August 1 at 3 p.m. and then again on Thursday, August 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Have fun with Singin’ in the Rain on Sunday, August 8 at 3 p.m. and again on Thursday, August 12 at 7:30 p.m.

The comedy Young Frankenstein will be shown on Sunday, August 15 at 3 p.m. and then again on Thursday, August 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Fans of Humphrey Bogart will not want to miss Casablanca on Sunday, August 22 at 3 p.m. and then, if you missed it, see it on Thursday, August 26.

Finally, Tampa Theatre will present the silent adventure film The Black Pirate on Sunday, August 29 and again on Thursday, September 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for Summer Classics films are $10 at the historic Franklin Street Box Office, $12 if purchased online ($7 for members). Silent films are $13 at the box office or $15 online ($10 for members). For more information, please visit www.tampatheatre.org.