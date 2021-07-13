After being locked up for months, residents are able to finally get back out and enjoy themselves. Venues like the Firehouse Cultural Center in Ruskin, with its Firehouse Center Stage, is a great local option for live entertainment.

The Firehouse Cultural Center offers entertainment in a small, intimate black box theater setting. You can experience top-quality entertainment close to home without traffic and parking issues.

You can see a variety of talented performers in one space. The Firehouse Cultural Center’s Firehouse Center Stage offers music of nearly every genre, from jazz to show tunes and blues. In addition, it offers clean comedy shows and throughout the year you can also catch a great live theatrical performance.

This July, you can see some comedy and listen to a tribute to Blues Alley jazz artists. Blues Alley is a jazz nightclub in Georgetown that was founded in 1965. Musicians including Dizzy Gillespie, Wynton Marsalis and more have played there.

Bryant Martinez of Riverview said, “I love live music. I think it is great that we have a venue like the Firehouse Cultural Center so close to home.”

On Friday, July 23, the Firehouse Center Stage is offering a comedy show. You will enjoy a night of laughs as a local comedian entertains you. Please visit www.firehouseculturalcenter.org for more information on the specific entertainer.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $23 for Firehouse Cultural Center members and $28 for future members.

On Saturday, July 24, come listen to the fantastic music of James Suggs as he pays tribute to Blues Alley jazz artists.

Suggs is a local favorite and is no stranger to the Firehouse Cultural Center. He began playing the trumpet at the age of 9 and has played all over the world. Suggs earned his master’s degree in music – jazz performance from the University of South Florida in 2018 and is an adjunct professor at the University of South Florida.

All reservations must be made in advance. There is no day-of-show pricing at the current time. All tickets are nonrefundable. For more information, please visit www.firehouseculturalcenter.org or call 645-7651. The Firehouse Cultural Center is located at 101 1st Ave. NE. in Ruskin.