Book online. Wait in the comfort and safety of your home. Patients with non-life- or limb-threatening emergencies can now reserve a treatment time online before arriving to the emergency room at AdventHealth Tampa.

For non-life-threatening emergencies, visit getinquicker.com on your desktop computer or mobile device from the comfort of your own home to see available appointment times. Once you find an available time that fits with your schedule, click to reserve the treatment time and complete a brief secure form with your information. You will immediately receive a confirmation with directions and details regarding your visit. At your arrival, its team of ER experts will be ready and waiting for you.

“I was very pleased with how smooth everything went. The staff were very pleasant and supportive of the online scheduling. I did not even know about this until I went to the website to see how long the wait was,” said an AdventHealth InQuickER patient.

At the AdventHealth Tampa ER, its patients can expect its dedicated staff and experienced physicians to leap into action as quickly, compassionately and skillfully as possible. It’ll be there to give its patients the best possible emergency medical care—24-hours a day, every day of the year.

When you come to the AdventHealth Tampa ER, you automatically have important benefits. It is part of AdventHealth’s connected network of care, which is the largest health system in Florida. This means you have access to all the services and specialty care offered at AdventHealth hospitals. With emergency care close to home, along with its greater system of skilled experts, you can be assured that you’ll have the care you need, when you need it.

To learn more about InQuickER, please visit its website at GetInQuickER.com.