By Lily Belcher

On the second Sunday of each month, Armature Works is hosting an Art Walk and Vendor Fair to feature local visual and artisanal artists. The year-round event takes place in the Courtyard and Western Walkway and gives locals the opportunity to support fellow community members in their efforts to showcase their original and creative pieces. The fair, organized by Art Curator Stella Gallerie, is open to the public for free from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. once a month.

“The event will feature a rotating cast of artisanal artists and makers selling handmade goods, jewelry, art, woodwork, gifts plus so much more in the Gathering space at Armature Works,” according to the Facebook page for the event.

Local and regional artists are welcome to submit an application to participate in the fair. Vendors who are willing to commit to a three-month time period are selected on a quarterly basis. If selected, they will be notified approximately three weeks prior and may be rotated out each quarter to ensure a diversity of works are showcased. The Art Walk will not include or be open to food trucks and vendors.

“Space is limited, and vendors will be selected based on their contribution to the diversity of the event as a whole,” according to the Armature Works website.

The application to showcase one’s works is free, but, once selected, vendors must pay to reserve their space. For a 6-foot space, vendors are asked to pay $95, and for a 10-foot space, vendors must pay $135. The spaces are not reserved until the final payment is made and artists must carry their own liability insurance and bring their own setup, including tents and tables.

The Second Sunday Art Walk and Vendor Fair typically sees 40 different vendors who take the opportunity to showcase their art, jewelry and other works. Guests are invited to visit the restaurants at Armature Works to grab a bite to eat after visiting the Art Walk.

The Art Walk and Vendor Fair is located at 1910 N. Ola Ave. in Tampa, across from Ulele Restaurant and Brewery.

For more information or general inquiries, email secondsunday@armatureworks.com. For questions regarding an application, email victor@stellagallerie.com.