The only thing brighter than the sparkling floors at Hope Children’s Home of Tampa are the smiles of the local volunteers who came out to donate their time and resources and the people they helped. On June 29, several local cleaning businesses banded together through their shared passion for helping the community. They were brought together by Lisa and Ken Jordan, who head up Cleaning Community Gives Back, a group of dedicated professionals who have offered free cleaning services to Ronald McDonald Houses and other local charities since 2014.

Hope Children’s Home takes in children from infancy to age 18 who, through no fault of their own, need loving people to care for them. It takes no state or federal funding and is supported entirely by churches, private individuals, businesses and organizations. This time, the Jordans with Accent America Inc., Dennis and Kevin Napoli with Gecko Floor Care, Julian and Kim Hutchins with Tampa Bay Steamers, Brian Crain and Zeb McDavis with Triple C Systems and with local realtor Scott Corr with Coldwell Banker Realty tackled the task.

The Jordans, along with the entire team, believe Hope Children’s Home and other local charities can best spend their money serving children and families, and what may cost thousands of dollars to clean floors and carpets is easily an expense they are happy to remove. They tackled multiple buildings on the campus, including a school, a children’s day care and twelve cottages. The Tampa campus itself covers 55 acres, so it was no small task.

Dennis of Gecko Floor Care serves on the board of Cleaning Community Gives Back and has been involved for about five years.

This last time at the Hope Children’s Home really touched him: “It is so eye opening. I’m a new grandfather and my granddaughter loves stuffed animals. In one of the rooms I was cleaning, there were four beds, and one bed had all these stuffed animals lined up. It made me realize the good thing we are doing for these kids. To be able to give our time so they can focus their resources on helping children is so rewarding. It’s the community that allows us to be successful, so it’s nice to be able to give back.”

To donate directly to Hope Children’s Home, visit hopechildrenshome.org. To find out ways your business can become involved, join Cleaning Community Gives Back on Facebook.