By Ariana Pedraza

The GFWC Brandon Junior Woman’s Club has been positively contributing to our community since 1955, when it aided in building the cabinets for the Brandon Civic Center. Now, 66 years later, it is still doing everything it can to help causes in our community.

In recent years, it has donated art supplies and instruments to schools, made teacher appreciation care packages, put on fun days in adult group homes and thrown annual Christmas parties for students at a local school. At these parties, the students received shoes, clothing and toys. The club also sponsors a dog kennel through the local kennel club and in the height of the pandemic it made over 1,500 masks, which were put in care packages with cards and snacks for first responders and a local pediatric ER unit. In the past, it has also provided scholarships to high school seniors.

Jeanette Kjosa, a chair of finance for the club, explained, “We are a group of ladies that enjoy helping others. I’ve been in the club for over 10 years, and we support a lot of different nonprofits and small businesses in the community.”

Throughout the summer, the club has adopted a ‘Wild Things’ theme for their events and fundraisers including Wild Things virtual bingo, bunco and the upcoming bowling event on Sunday, August 29. The event will take place from 2-4 p.m. at Brandon Crossroads Bowl. Funds will go towards the GFWC Brandon Junior Woman’s Club’s mission to participate in and organize other service events in our community. The event is open to anyone who would like to attend.

Kathy Mammenga, also a chair of finance for the club, said, “We just want people to come out and join us and have a fun time while raising money for the community.”

The entrance fee is $12 per bowler, which includes two hours of bowling, snacks, shoes and drinks. You can also sponsor areas of the event for $50. For more information on the event and how you can help, visit gfwcbrandonjuniors.org.