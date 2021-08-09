During this hot Florida summer, you can enjoy some cool entertainment at the Firehouse Center Stage at the Firehouse Cultural Center in Ruskin. The Firehouse Cultural Center is a local nonprofit arts organization located at 101 1st Ave. NE. in Ruskin.

During the month of August, you can catch two great acts. One features music, while the other features comedy.

On Saturday, August 14, La Lucha will present Hot Jazz. La Lucha is a Tampa Bay based trio of best friends from three different parts of the world, including Colombia, Mexico and the United States. Its members are Alejandro Arenas on the bass, John O’Leary on the piano and Mark Feinman on the drums. Their repertoire is a diverse mixture of Latin-inspired rhythms with jazz standards, twisted arrangements of pop songs and original compositions.

The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

Come back on Saturday, August 21 for Comedy Night featuring Nathan Wallace. Born and raised in Louisville, Kentucky, Wallace grew up on one of life’s greatest foods—Pop Tarts. Wallace was an intense child, so moments of standing still were few and far between. Wallace’s comedy is based on his open book life. His comedy covers everything from tragedies to comedic poetry. Wallace will keep the audience entertained.

The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

Beth Ann Stein, the marketing and programming coordinator for the Firehouse Cultural Center, said, “The Firehouse Cultural Center relaunched what was once called the Firehouse Pub to the Firehouse Center Stage. This is because all of our live theater events are ‘Center Stage’ whether it is music, theater or comedy.”

Stein added, “We are still taking reservations only at this time and have limited availability to ensure a safe and healthy environment. Hopefully in the near future, we will be open for larger seating capacity.”

Tickets to either show are $23 for members and $28 for future members. You can get tickets online at www.firehouseculturalcenter.org or by calling 645-7651. Tickets are nonrefundable. It is recommended that you get to the Firehouse Cultural Center 30 minutes before the show.