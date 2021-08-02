Premier Productions Announces Elevation Nights Fall 2021 Tour

Elevation Nights brings the powerful worship experience of Elevation Church into arenas across the country this fall. After a cancelled 2020 tour and almost 15 months of minimal worship services, in an unprecedented way, Elevation Nights is set to lift spirits with a message of faith, hope and love.

This tour is more than a concert, but a full worship experience. The eight-city arena tour will kick off on Tuesday, October 26 in Atlanta, Georgia and will stop in Nashville, Tennessee; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Fort Worth, Texas; Houston, Texas; Orlando; and Sunrise, before the final show on Thursday, November 4 in Jacksonville.

North Carolina Quarterback Sam Howell Gets Baptized

University of North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell took to social media to share the good news that he had been baptized. Howell wrote on Instagram, “Choosing to follow Christ has been the best decision I’ve ever made in my life.”

Howell, who will start his junior year this fall, frequently posts messages about his faith. In May, he shared a verse from Proverbs in the Bible in an effort to uplift and inspire others. “Commit to the Lord whatever you do, and your plans will be established,” Proverbs 16:3.

The Tar Heel finished his sophomore season with 3,586 passing yards, the third-highest total in the school’s history, and threw three touchdown passes during the Orange Bowl game, bringing his career total to 68. During his freshman year, he was named the 2019 Freshman All-American, ACC Offensive and Overall Rookie of the Year, and the ACC All-Academic.

Justin Bieber Headlined Christian Event In LA

Pop singer Justin Bieber headlined a Christian-based concert in Los Angeles featuring chart-topping worship artists, including Mavericks City’s Chandler Moore, Kari Jobe and others.

On Instagram, the ‘Holy’ singer revealed the event was named after his first gospel album, Freedom. Titled ‘The Freedom Experience,’ the concert took place on Saturday, July 24 at the 70,000-capacity SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California as part of 1DayLA’s COVID-19 service event.

More than 20,000 people gathered hours before the concert to serve the community of Los Angeles, feeding the homeless and serving various communities.

Bieber was reportedly inspired to join the 1DayLA movement “because of his strong and long-held belief that giving of ourselves in service to others is one of the most important things we can do.” The artist is “committed to the powerful idea that a movement for change can start with individuals helping one another and their community.”

Comedian Michael Jr. Helps Others Find God-Given Purpose, Upcoming Tour

For Michael Jr., comedy is more than making people laugh—it’s a way to share the Gospel, uplift audiences and motivate them to discover their God-given purpose. From The Tonight Show to Jimmy Kimmel Live, Michael Jr. has graced some of the country’s largest comedy stages. Driven by the belief that laughter can be a source of healing and inspiration, the father of five also shares his gift with those in homeless shelters and prisons.

In his latest book, Funny How Life Works, Michael Jr. shares 25 stories from his life with the stated aim of inspiring readers to embrace their God-given purpose—or, how he describes it, their ‘punchline.’ The book is also full of wisdom the comedian gleaned from his father. Fatherhood, the podcast host shared, is a topic he’s extremely passionate about.

Michael Jr., who attends Gateway Church in Dallas, Texas, is excited about touring again, which kicked off in July. Whether he’s writing books or touring on the road, Michael Jr. said his walk with the Lord is the most important force in his life, driving his passion for God-glorifying comedy. By spending time in the Scriptures and in prayer, he strives to be obedient to the calling God has placed on his life.

