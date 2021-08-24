Miracles Outreach has provided foster care and other services to more than 3,000 youth and families in Florida since 2000. The group focuses on children ages 12 through 18 who are homeless, have been abused or were victims of human trafficking. The main campus for Miracles Outreach is located in Thonotosassa, but it has several loving homes locally with one in Brandon.

The nonprofit provides a caring, nurturing and safe home to children that come to them from child welfare agencies throughout Florida and often arrive severely troubled because of the situations that caused them to enter foster care. They also help families in the Tampa Bay area become stronger through their programs like financial literacy, parental support classes, educational development and more.

“Many people don’t realize how many children are in the foster care system or how huge human trafficking is in our community, in our county or even in our state,” said Pam Bell of Miracles Outreach. “They think the commercials on TV are about the hungry and lost children who are only in other countries, but they are in our backyards. If everyone could help agencies such as Miracles Outreach in one small way, it would make a huge difference in caring for these innocent children.”

Bell became involved with the nonprofit because she believes in their mission, which is to restore the community by empowering program participants and/or residents to become self-sufficient, economically, emotionally, mentally and physically.

“Our purpose is to provide safe, secure, nurturing environments for the educational and emotional development for at-risk youth, reducing the risk factors that lead to juvenile delinquency,” Bell said.

Miracles Outreach in Brandon houses older children.

“This home is designated for the extended foster care youth ages 18-24 who just need a little more guidance with continuing their education and/or employment opportunities with a shelter over their head,” Bell said.

The Brandon community can help Miracles Outreach through volunteering.

“Volunteers are essential, along with the support of civic and church groups,” Bell said. “I tell everyone that our home is similar to your home. Everything you need for your family we need for our family. Our hope is that we can help as many teen girls regain their self-confidence and set realistic goals for their lives. We want them to know and feel love while they get an education, learn a trade and become the best person they can be.”

If you would like to learn more about Miracles Outreach or if you’d like to donate to it, visit www.miraclesoutreach.org.