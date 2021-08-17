TAMPA, FLORIDA, Tuesday, August 17, 2021 – Today, Girl Scouts of West Central Florida (GSWCF) and Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) announced that the new Adventurefuls™ cookie would join the nationwide lineup for the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie season. Girl Scouts of West Central Florida will be offering the first taste of Adventurefuls while supplies last at GS Fest 2021*, the kickoff event for the Girl Scout year, at the Florida State Fairgrounds from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, September 18.

GS Fest is open to all families regardless if there is a Girl Scout in the household; everyone is welcome to experience Girl Scouts and sample the new cookie while they last. Admission is $12 for youth and $7 for adults in advance and $15 for youth and $10 for adults at the gate. To register, visit gswcf.org/GSFest. Registration closes on Wednesday, September 15.

An indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt, Adventurefuls take cookie lovers on a delicious taste adventure just like Girl Scouts go on their own amazing adventures through the program. Girl Scouts in Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Marion, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, and Sumter counties and across the United States will offer the Adventurefuls cookie next season alongside favorites like Thin Mints® and Samoas®.

Every purchase of Adventurefuls, and the whole portfolio of iconic cookies, during cookie season fuels local Girl Scouts’ adventures throughout the year: exploring what interests them, discovering their passions, and taking action on issues they care about most. Whether they’re using their STEM skills to solve a problem, advocating for a cause, having a courageous outdoor experience, or starting an innovative nonprofit, Girl Scouts build a better future for themselves and the world.

GS Fest 2021, presented by Florida Dairy Farmers, welcomes Girl Scout families while giving all families a taste of what Girl Scouts have to offer through a fun sneak peek of the exciting programming available throughout the upcoming school year. Families will have the chance to participate in activities that span four program pillars—entrepreneurship, life skills, outdoor, and STEM. Special features will include:

• Girl Scout Sweets & Treats & Cookie Rally

• New Girl Scout uniform fashion show

• An exclusive area with activities for older girls (grades 6-12)

• A pop-up nature exploration center

• Hands-on archery, equestrian, and other outdoor activities

• Live fitness demonstrations

• Plus, more interactive activities highlighting how Girl Scouts helps girls thrive

“We are thrilled to be debuting Adventurefuls at GS Fest this year,” said Mary Pat King, Girl Scouts of West Central Florida CEO. “Our job of building girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place begins with re-awakening hope, sparking resiliency, fostering belonging, and showing all the ways Girl Scouts learn how to persevere through any challenge or setback. The Girl Scout Cookie program helps us support that mission and having a new cookie steeped in adventure will inspire our girls’ curiosity and ignite their entrepreneurial spirit.”

Girl Scouts of West Central Florida teaches girls business fundamentals and helps them gain real-world entrepreneurial skills through the Cookie Program. To support that effort also new this year, GSUSA recently announced new Cookie Business badges that help girls think like future leaders and incorporate online sales via the Digital Cookie® platform. The badges range from goal setting and effective sales-pitching in person and online to using market research, creating business plans, and implementing digital marketing campaigns.

In addition to Florida Dairy Farmers, GS Fest 2021 is sponsored by:

• GEICO

• Simply Healthcare

• Clearwater Marine Aquarium

• GTE Financial

• Alligator & Wildlife Discovery Center

• Hillsborough Soil & Water

• Keep Pinellas Beautiful

• Ruth Eckerd Hall

• The Florida Aquarium

• Mile High Fitness

• Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament

• Lightning Made Hockey

Visit girlscoutcookies.org to sign up to be notified as soon as Adventurefuls and other Girl Scout Cookies are on sale. Find your adventure at Girl Scouts by joining or volunteering at gswcf.org/join.

*Girl Scouts of West Central Florida has been monitoring the COVID-19 surge as safety is its first priority. Since many of its Girl Scouts are under age 12 and ineligible for vaccines, it is moving forward with the following precautions at GS Fest based on CDC COVID-19 recommended surge precautions:

• Requiring masks of all attendees, including partners, staff and volunteers regardless of vaccination status.

• Increasing space allocations for each partner booth to ensure maximum social distancing.

• Distributing disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer to each partner booth and working with the Florida Fairgrounds to have additional hand sanitization stations.

• Promoting ‘entry windows’ to disperse attendance throughout the day.