Center Place has been busy planning its fall art classes, shows and programming.

“We currently have Brandon’s Historical Photos exhibit on display in Center Place’s Mook Gallery,” said Center Place’s executive board president, Ryan Odiorne. “This exhibit spotlights Brandon’s humble beginnings and beauty. I invite the Brandon community to come and take a look at this awesome exhibit.”

Center Place is currently working with Hillsborough County to offer free art therapy classes for children and children with Down syndrome.

“These programs were created from the partnership Center Place has with the Down Syndrome Association of Tampa Bay,” said Center Place’s executive director, Libby Hopkins. “Center Place currently offers an art therapy program for adults, which has been met with some great response. We want to also offer our art therapy program to children in our community as well as the families from [our] community partner, the Down Syndrome Association of Tampa Bay. We hope to have the free art therapy classes available by October 1 of this year.”

Bunco is back at Center Place. The center’s first bunco will be held at Center Place on Tuesday, September from 7-9 p.m. Tickets cost $20 each or $120 to sponsor a table.

“Center Place bunco is a well-known and loved event of the Brandon community,” Hopkins said. “We have been working with many local businesses to get some awesome bunco prizes and raffle items. The support Center Place has gotten from the Brandon community and beyond has been amazing.”

Center Place is looking for local child artists to submit their art for its upcoming Little DaVinci’s annual Art Show Contest. The entering ages for the contest are 4-12 years of age. Submissions can be made at Center Place on Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The entrée fee is $5. The mediums accepted are paintings, clay sculptures, 3D artwork, paper-made art, photography, jewelry creations and drawings. The reception will be held at Center Place on Thursday. November 18 from 4-7 p.m. and awards will be presented at the reception.

Center Place is also working on offering a school holiday day camp with Drama Kids International that will be taking place on various school holidays throughout the upcoming 2021-22 school year.

Stages Productions and Center Place are working together to bring Santa’s Holiday Review to Center Place from Wednesday to Friday, December 1-3 and Charlotte’s Web in the spring of 2022. Keep an eye on Center Place’s new website, www.centerplacebrandon.com, for more details. Center Place is located at 619 Vonderburg Dr., Ste. B in Brandon.