Whether you’re a homemaker, work from home, employ yourself or employ hundreds, you probably rely on technology to accomplish your daily goals. When something breaks down, it can really put a damper in your day. That’s when you call Beach Geeks, and it will bring back the sunshine.

David Isaacson, owner and CEO, founded Beach Geeks in 2003, and through the years it has supported everyone from government agencies to large and small businesses to residential users, all with a helpful, neighborly mission.

“We have what we call the 15-minute rule. Any question that takes less than 15 minutes to troubleshoot is always free,” Isaacson said, and it’s that attitude and reliable service that allows clients to trust him locally, nationally and even internationally.

No problem is too big or small. Getting error messages constantly? Thinking of setting up smart home features or a smart thermostat, but have no clue where to start? Need your wireless internet to reach every corner of your property? Want to set up a home theater with both permanent speakers and Bluetooth devices? Beach Geeks has you covered. Isaacson and his team of professionals are well versed in everything audio/visual in addition to servicing all PCs, Macs and cell phones. It will have you waving goodbye to your problems.

Homeowners are not the only ones with error messages, viruses and slow devices. Business owners encounter these same logistics and software complications, and most don’t want a problem to become costly. The great thing about Beach Geeks is that it can customize a plan to your unique needs, so everything is smooth sailing. It can handle all of your IT needs, cloud services and even development and programming.

In addition to in-person troubleshooting for homes and businesses, Beach Geeks offers remote troubleshooting where you can log into a secure website and have Isaacson or an associate take control of your computer to diagnose/solve errors and install needed updates.

For more information, call 564-8469 or visit www.beachgeeks.com.