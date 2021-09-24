The Hillsborough County Public Library Cooperative is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a wide variety of activities and events. The celebration takes place from September 15 through Friday, October 15.

Throughout Hispanic Heritage Month, you can celebrate the rich Spanish language, culture and history by attending an online event, borrowing a book from the curated Hispanic Heritage Reads book lists or entering the library’s annual Poster Contest.

Online events are available on various days at various times. Some examples include One Book One Night: The Soul of a Woman, which will be held on Friday, September 24 at 6:30 p.m. During this event, they will read selections from the book, The Soul of a Woman. Selections will be read in English and in Spanish. The Soul of a Woman is written by Isabel Allende. It is part essay collection and part memoir.

Children can join in on Thursday, September 28 at 6:30 p.m. for Book E-Club for Kids. The September book is Pancho Rabbit and the Coyote: A Migrant’s Tale by Duncan Tonatiuh. This program is recommended for children ages 5 to 7.

You can also join a cooking class on Tuesday, October 5 at 6:30 p.m. You will learn how to make postres or desserts. Chef Mira, a wellness chef and holistic life coach, will show you how to make some traditional Latin American desserts.

The library offers curated book lists for adults, children and teens. You can also find drawing books for children and teens.

Students in kindergarten to 12th grade can celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by entering the library’s annual Art Contest. Children in kindergarten to eighth grade can enter the Bookmark Contest.

Artwork for the Bookmark Contest must fit on a piece size of 2.5”x7.5”. The art can be in color or black and white, and you can use crayons, markers, colored pencils or paint. All art must be original, and prizes will be given for first, second and third place.

Poster for the contest must be on 8.5”x11”. It can be in color or black and white, and students can use a variety of media, including painting, drawing, computer-generated artwork and collages. Prizes will be given for first, second and third place.

All art must be submitted no later than October 15. Winners will be announced by Monday, November 29.

Please visit www.hcplc.org for entry forms and submission rules.