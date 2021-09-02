By Meghan Reyes

Join the Hillsborough County Public Library Cooperative for interesting, entertaining and informative free programs for the entire family in September. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, real-time events will be held virtually. Here’s a list of some of the events happening this Autumn:

Story Strong: Community Book Club

The Story Strong group discussion is designed to help empower individuals and families as they navigate the uncertainties presented by economic insecurity. Each month will include a session for adults and another for the whole family. The featured Community Book Club title for September is A Girl is a Body of Water by Jennifer Nansubuga Makumbi. This event will be held on Monday, September 13 at 6 p.m.

Celebrations Around the World: Oktoberfest

Take a glance at the music, food, customs and culture of special occasions around the globe. All ages are invited to join this event. You can register for this event online. Celebrations Around the World: Oktoberfest will be held on Wednesday, September 22 at 6:30 p.m.

One Book One Night: The Soul of a Woman

Community members are invited to celebrate Hispanic heritage month with the Hillsborough County Public Library Cooperative as it reads in English and Spanish from the latest work of venerated author Isabel Allende. Part essay collection and part memoir, this book is full of Allende’s wit, wisdom and insight. This event is open to all ages and will be held on Friday, September 24 at 6:30 p.m.

Book E-Club for Kids—Pancho Rabbit and the Coyote: A Migrant’s Tale

Join the Hillsborough County Public Library Cooperative as it celebrates the best parts of the book. The September title is Pancho Rabbit and the Coyote: A Migrant’s Tale by Duncan Tonatiuh. This event is available for ages 5 to 7. It is scheduled for Tuesday, September 28 at 6:30 p.m.

For additional information about these events and to register for future events, go to hcplc.org.