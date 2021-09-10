The SouthShore area has a new dance studio, and with classes for all ages from ballroom to swing, there is something for everyone.

Owned by Tatyana Frost, who has been teaching dance for more than 19 years, The Way 2 Dance studio recently opened its doors in Riverview after offering classes in Brandon since 2009.

“Our main focus is not only educating the community in dance but providing a safe, creative and fun environment for students of all ages for social or competitive dancing,” said Frost, who is originally from Lithuania. “It is important to me that all of our students feel welcome and comfortable while receiving proper dance instruction that will better them in their daily lives and bring many health benefits.”

After 12 years in Brandon, Frost decided to move the studio to Riverview because of the growth in the area.

“The lessons are conveniently scheduled for couples and singles from early morning to late at night,” said Frost. “Having a dance studio in our ‘backyard’ will help many people to easily commit to the fun way to exercise and learn valuable life skills.”

Frost, who has performed and competes in many events with one of the nation’s most successful studios in the Rising American Smooth and Open American Smooth categories, takes a very individualized approach to teaching her students by providing the environment they are looking for outside of their daily life.

Classes can be purchased in packages, with private lessons, group classes and practice sessions offered.

Styles for all skill levels include salsa, ballroom, swing, wedding dance lessons, holiday dance parties, dance socials and more. The Way 2 Dance studio can also be rented for networking meetings, dance school classes, conventions, business expos, modeling events and much more.

“The studio has a fun, comfortable vibe that appeals to beginners as well as more experienced dancers,” said Frost. “Top dance professionals are ready to teach you any of the 17 dances that exist in the salsa, ballroom and swing world.”

The Way 2 Dance is located at 6520 U.S. 301, #102 in Riverview and can be reached at 966-4788. For more information, visit www.theway2dance.com.