By Lily Belcher

Angels for Change, a nonprofit organization started by Valrico mother of three Laura Bray, is hosting its Inaugural Champions for Change Gala to support Angels for Change’s mission in ensuring access to life-saving drugs.

“[Angels for Change is] working with pharmaceutical supply chains to not just bring awareness but also make the change that is necessary so that there are enough drugs manufactured and that they are in the right place at the right time,” said Laura.

Laura founded Angels for Change after her own daughter, Abby Bray, was forced to wait 15 months to receive her cancer treatment. The nonprofit was founded on October 12, 2019 with the intention of bringing awareness to the drug shortage crisis and advocating for patients, especially children with cancer.

“We started as a family-run nonprofit, self-funded, and [the gala will let us] celebrate all the things we’ve been able to do from our home,” explained Laura.

Laura has worked with pharmaceutical companies to research how and why the drug shortage has a greater impact on pediatric oncology drugs and resolve the shortage before it impacts the patients. Part of their research has allowed Angels for Change to create a model that quantifies the risks of potential shortage in specific drugs. Her research has shown that pediatric cancer patients are 90 percent more vulnerable to drug shortages, and these shortages last longer.

“Once we identify which drugs are more prone to shortage, then we can begin working to fix those supply lines,” said Laura.

The money raised during the gala will go to fund Angel for Change’s mission as well as infrastructure and research about the drug crisis. Guests will be treated to a night of dinner, drinks, dancing, entertainment and a live auction from 7-11 p.m. at Tabellas at DeLaney Creek off Causeway Blvd.

Tickets are available for purchase on Angel for Change’s website. Donors can purchase individual tickets for $125 or purchase a table for eight for $1,000.

The Inaugural Champions for Change Gala will be hosted on Friday, November 19 from 7-11 p.m. at 5818 Causeway Blvd. in Tampa. For more information or to purchase tickets and donate, visit angelsforchange.org or contact development@angelsforchange.org.