Think selecting a Medicare plan is simple? Think again.

With a couple different ways to get Medicare coverage—Original Medicare (Part A and Part B) or a Medicare Advantage Plan (Part C)—as well as additional coverage such as Medicare drug coverage or Medicare Supplement Insurance (Medigap), it’s important to compare coverage options to coverage tailored to individual needs.

Michele Bartock, an independent 2-15 and 2-20 licensed insurance agent, can help with that.

Medicare open enrollment, also known as Medicare’s annual election period, for 2022 coverage starts on Friday, October 15 and continues through Tuesday, December 7. During this annual window, Medicare plan enrollees can reevaluate their coverage and make changes or purchase new policies.

“I can walk new enrollees through each step and help find the product and price best for them,” she said.

For Bradenton resident Deborah Camp, who turned 65 on July 22, Bartock was a lifesaver.

“It was daunting turning 65 and I was going crazy looking into the different Medicare plans on my own,” she said.

Camp found Bartock’s Facebook page and gave her a call.

“She answered all my questions, cleared up any doubts I had and was truly very helpful,” she said.

Camp signed up for Humana Advantage DSNP, or Dual Special Needs Plan, which works with Medicaid. She has already referred her to several neighbors. “I’d refer her to anyone,” said Camp.

Even if you’re not new to Medicare, an annual review of your insurance is important because plans can change.

“Your health changes and what was a good plan in previous years might not be best in your current health,” Bartock said. “If you have a hospital preference, I can make sure the plan you’re selecting covers care at that hospital.”

In addition to Medicare Advantage and Supplement plans, Bartock can help with prescription drug plans, dental plans, life insurance and final expense insurance policies.

For more information about Bartock, visit www.medicareofflorida.com. To set up a meeting for a free consultation, call 767-2878 or reach out to Bartock at mlbartock@gmail.com. You can also find her on Facebook at https://fb.me/MLBartock.