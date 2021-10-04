By Jane Owen

If you’ve ever been delighted to hear the local high school band from within the community or enjoyed watching them perform at a football game, mark your calendar for Saturday, November 6. On that date, Bloomingdale High School will host all the marching bands in Hillsborough County for the annual Florida Bandmasters Association Marching Music Performance Assessment (MPA). Admittance is $8 and attendees can come throughout the day to watch the 27 high school marching bands perform.

Jon Sever, Bloomingdale’s director of bands, encourages the community to come to the event.

“The MPA will move to the other side of the county next year, so come out to enjoy our community’s youth and the culture music programs give them.” Sever said.

Typically, a school hosts the event for two consecutive years, but last year the event was canceled due to COVID-19. Sever explained what makes this year unique: “Because of COVID last year, half of this year’s band has not been to a marching evaluation. They are, however, doing fantastic and making some great music memories for members and fans alike.”

Bloomingdale’s Rajun’ Bull Band has 177 members. They will perform a Southern rock ‘n’ soul show. It is a collection of classic and current songs from over five decades. Included in the medley are Sweet Home Alabama, House of the Rising Sun and Wagon Wheel.

At MPAs, bands strive to perform at their very best. They perform in front of a panel of judges. Two judges will assess musical performance, with a third judge grading the percussion section. Dance teams and flag corps will be graded by a judge for their contribution to the visual performance. Two more judges will assess the visual performance and the overall effect of the show.

The Hillsborough County Marching Band Music Performance Assessments will take place on November 6 from 12 Noon-9 p.m. at Bloomingdale High School, which is located at 1700 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. Follow @BSHSRajunBullBand on Facebook and www.bloomingdaleband.com for a listing of bands and the times they perform.

For more information, to volunteer or to donate to the event, email jon.sever@hcps.net.