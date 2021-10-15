Come visit historic Plant City on Saturday, November 13 for the 44th annual Pioneer Heritage Day. The daylong festival will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the 1914 Plant City High School Community Center, located at 605 N. Collins St. in Plant City.

While at the annual festival, you can enjoy visiting with local craft vendors, listening to great music and seeing local dancers. You can also tour the museum and exhibits located within the building. You will not want to miss seeing ‘Mr. Henry B. Plant’ as he visits with guests and shares his lifetime stories about his railroad empire’s contribution to Central Florida.

Turkey Creek School alumni will also join the festivities with a wonderful display of the history of Turkey Creek School.

This festival is also an opportunity for the Plant City Garden Club to present its annual Flower Show. This year, the show is called ‘Wild and Wonderful Florida.’ Shelby Bender is the president and executive director of the East Hillsborough Historical Society and the 1914 Plant City High School Community Center.

Bender said, “The Plant City Garden Club’s entries are always stunning. This is their fifth year participating with us in our event, and it is a great partnership.”

Bender added, “I just love it when groups come together and join their audiences for the greater good.”

Visitors are required to wear masks when indoors and practice social distancing. The museum and exhibit/display rooms will have designated entrance/exit doors for one-way traffic patterns. Bender said, “We are doing our best to be able to host Pioneer Day while observing best practices to protect our members, volunteers and guests.”

Bender said, “We are looking forward to a day of community gathering amongst friends, both old and new, as we celebrate the 136th year of Plant City at the 44th annual Pioneer Heritage Day at the historic 1914 Plant City High School Community Center. Come join us and take a step back in time and learn a little about Plant City’s rich history.”

For more information, please visit www.ehhsoc.org.