A dancing lights show, tram tours and unique behind-the-scenes experiences highlight an array of exciting additions guaranteed to make this year’s second annual Night of a Million Lights holiday lights spectacular another dazzling success. Scheduled to illuminate the Central Florida skyline from Friday, November 12, 2021 through Sunday, January 2, 2022, Night of a Million Lights will once again provide the public with a rare glimpse inside Give Kids The World Village, an 89-acre, whimsical nonprofit resort that provides critically ill children and their families with magical, weeklong wish vacations at no cost.

Tickets are on sale now at www.gktw.org/lights, enabling guests to immerse themselves in an exquisitely decorated fairy-tale neighborhood which wish families call home during their stays. Guests can explore a sparkling tree trail, view larger-than-life holiday displays, take photos at one-of-a-kind step-in frames and backdrops and enjoy a guided storytelling tour of 100 magnificently lit villas from the comfort of a tram, all included in the price of the ticket. The event will run from 5-10 p.m. daily, with staggered entry times to prevent crowding.

What began as an inventive pandemic pivot for Give Kids The World has evolved into Central Florida’s most beloved new holiday tradition. More than 92,000 guests attended Night of a Million Lights in 2020, named No. 1 on USA Today’s list of the “Best Things to Do in December in Orlando.” With the return of wish families to the Village, this year’s event promises to be brighter and more festive than ever while preserving the privacy and comfort of wish families during their visits.

“Children with critical illnesses face countless appointments, treatments and hospital stays, and they are often told ‘no’ due to the limitations of their illness. We feel privileged to give wish children and their families a week of ‘yes’ where they can forget their worries, experience joy and spend precious time together,” said Give Kids The World President and CEO Pamela Landwirth. “We look forward to once again sharing some holiday joy with the community while raising the funds that will enable us to continue creating the happiness that inspires hope for these precious families.”

This year’s Night of a Million Lights’ enhancements will include a 360-degree dancing lights show encompassing 21 fully programmed buildings set to music, with six three-minute holiday vignettes playing each hour. In addition, a holiday marketplace will offer upgraded food and beverage experiences, festive holiday merchandise and an opportunity for children to meet Santa in his elaborately designed Florida home.

Also new this year, guests can make their visits extra special by purchasing one of a variety of VIP packages, ranging from behind-the-scenes guided tours and premium dessert parties to special events and exclusive balcony experiences—providing a stunning setting for marriage proposals, vow renewals, birthday and anniversary celebrations and other special moments.

Discounts are available for groups of 25 guests or more. To inquire about group discounts and special events, please contact events@gktw.org.

Proceeds from Night of a Million Lights will support Give Kids The World, rated four stars by Charity Navigator 15 years in a row. When wish-granting organizations receive a request from a critically ill child who wants to visit Central Florida, Give Kids The World fulfills the wish—providing each child and his/her family with an all-inclusive stay that includes transportation, accommodations in one of the Village’s 166 storybook residential villas, all meals and snacks, donated theme park tickets, nightly entertainment, daily gifts and priceless interactive experiences at the Village, featuring accessible rides and attractions. Since 1986, Give Kids The World has welcomed more than 176,000 families from all 50 states and more than 76 countries.

Give Kids The World Village is located at 210 S. Bass Rd. in Kissimmee. To learn more, visit www.gktw.org.