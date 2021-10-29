Bloomingdale Rare Coins and Gold Owner Brendan Carnes said he has seen an increase in the number of customers visiting his store to buy gold and silver as a way to diversify their asset portfolio.

“People are nervous about the stability of our government and today’s high inflation environment and they’re looking for a safe haven to preserve their wealth,” said Carnes. “Having a percentage of your portfolio invested in gold and silver are great ways to increase your diversification and help you achieve your financial goals.”

Inflation, which is rearing its ugly head, can be damaging to both the economy and financial markets. During these conditions of market volatility, precious metals have historically shown strong performance.

In addition to gold and silver bullion sales, Bloomingdale Rare Coins, located at 1544 E. Bloomingdale Ave. behind AJ’s Bikes, buys and sells common, semi-key and key date United States and foreign coins.

Brandon Coin Club also hosts meetings on the third Tuesday of every month at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, located at the corner of Bloomingdale Ave. and Bryan Rd.

Whether you are a novice coin collector or a numismatist (a specialist who collects and studies coins), you can meet other local collectors for an evening with other coin enthusiasts. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for buying, selling, trading and show-and-telling. The meeting runs from 6:50-8 p.m. Carnes offers door prizes and raffles. In the near future, an auction will also be held at the end of the meeting.

“The goal of the club is to generate a greater interest in coins,” said Carnes. “We’d love to see young people take an interest in coins, but it’s really for anyone who wants to learn about the history of money in our country and how to preserve coins properly.”

Bloomingdale Rare Coins and Gold also makes cash offers for broken or wearable jewelry, including gold, silver, platinum, palladium and rhodium, perfect for earning extra money for holiday shopping.

Bloomingdale Rare Coins is open from Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; on Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; and Sunday and Monday by appointment.

For more information about Bloomingdale Rare Coins and Gold, visit www.bloomingdalegold.com or call 438-8889.