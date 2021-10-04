A special deal to help Florida residents visit one of the state’s best attractions kicked off again this month. Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex recently launched local summer with its popular Florida Four-Pack offer.

Florida residents can save more than $60 with the Florida Four-Pack offer, available until Friday, October 10. Four daily admission tickets are just $159, plus tax, for Florida residents.

Proof of residence, including a valid Florida driver’s license or utility bill, as well as a printed coupon available online, are required to purchase tickets. All admission tickets are valid on the date of purchase only.

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex brings to life the epic story of the U.S. space program, offering a full day or more of fun, inspiration and educational activities. Currently open with limited capacity due to COVID-19, included with admission are Heroes & Legends, featuring the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame® presented by Boeing, Space Shuttle Atlantis®, Journey to Mars: Explorers Wanted, space films, the Rocket Garden, the all-new Planet Play and the Apollo/Saturn V Center.

This offer is valid for up to four admissions purchased in one transaction; there is no cash value. The Florida Four-Pack is not valid with any other discount or special ticketed event, and it is not valid on active rocket launch dates.

All coupons must be printed. Smartphones, PDFs or soft copies of the coupon will not be accepted.

As always, the health and safety of employees and guests are the highest priorities for Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. In accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recommendations, the visitor complex continues to operate at a limited attendance, accommodating social distancing, encouraging advance daily admission purchases and implementing increased frequency of sanitization and disinfection.

Due to the recent increase of COVID-19 cases and the Delta variant, the visitor complex has updated its face mask policy. All guests, including those vaccinated against COVID-19, are required to wear face coverings in all indoor locations. This includes all attractions, attraction queues, show viewing areas, restaurants and buses. Guests who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are not required to wear face coverings outdoors. Additional details are available at www.kennedyspacecenter.com/info/coronavirus.

Visit www.kennedyspacecenter.com for more information and necessary coupons to redeem this offer.