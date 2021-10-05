Bloomingdale Rare Coins & Gold

Owner Brendan Carnes

Also, a disc golf enthusiast!

If you are looking for a unique gift for Dad, visit Bloomingdale Rare Coins and Gold. Recently opened, the store is owned by a graduate gemologist and offers a variety of gifts, including thousands of coins for collectors of all levels. The store also purchases coins, bullion, watches and jewelry in all conditions.

The store is located at 1544 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico and can be reached at 438-8889. Search for ‘Bloomingdale Rare Coins and Gold’ on Facebook to keep up with current offers.

https://bloomingdalerarecoinsandgold.com/