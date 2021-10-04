Family traditions are back, and with that, Seeds of Hope’s largest fundraiser. The 2021 FishHawk Turkey Trot will be in person or virtual, you decide. Thanksgiving Day will once again begin with the largest road race in our area—the FishHawk Turkey Trot. With over 2,300 in-person participants two years ago, Seeds of Hope is offering the race in two ways, in-person or virtual, so that everyone can run wherever and whenever they choose.

Race Director Leda Eaton is pleased to be offering the race once again.

“People have missed it. My family missed it. It’s the beginning of Thanksgiving … such a family fun event: people taking photos with our mascot turkeys, kids making crafts and dancing the ‘Wobble’ song, families running together; it just makes you smile. After this past year and a half, we all need that,” she said.

New this year, the race will be offering the first 100 across the finish line a goody bag of race-themed prizes in lieu of age group medals.

“It’s a much easier way to distribute prizes and requires less standing around by participants,” said Eaton. “Also, know before you go, … It’s a large race, so socially distancing and wearing masks for those unvaccinated will be recommended.”

Get your spot before pricing increases. Don’t delay—registering will ensure you and your family have the coolest shirts at your Thanksgiving table. Keep up to date on race announcements through the Seeds of Hope Facebook page at www.facebook.com/groups/473281026035488.

All proceeds from the race will support local charity Seeds of Hope, Inc., which provides weekly distributions of food through a food bank, a school backpack of food program and a mobile pantry. In addition to providing food, Seeds of Hope also provides meaningful community service hours for students, and many local students have received Bright Future scholarships based on the work they’ve done through the charity.