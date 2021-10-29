The holiday season coincides with the new fiscal year for St. Vincent de Paul (SVdP). With the change in the new year, comes a new president, Denise Essex.

Essex is taking over the role of president from Bridget Wray, who served as conference president for the past three years. Among the many projects Wray managed over the three years, her commitment in supporting the community was especially evident during the pandemic, in which she continued to ensure to help all those in need during such a critical time. She will continue to be a part of SVdP as vice president.

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul encompasses every form of aid that alleviates suffering and promotes the dignity and self-respect of our fellow men and women. The society strives not only to alleviate need but also to discover and redress the situations which cause it, serving everyone regardless of creed, color or national origin.

A key strength of the society is in the personalized delivery of help. This aid may take the form of intervention, consultation or often through direct dollar or in-kind service. An essential precept of the society’s work is to provide help while conscientiously maintaining the privacy and dignity of those that are served.

Starting on Monday, November 1, the St. Stephen Conference of St. Vincent de Paul is once again helping to assure that local families are able to celebrate Thanksgiving and Christmas with a bountiful meal for the family.

“This year is particularly challenging for our community, and we would like to help all those who come for assistance,” said Liz McLaughlin.

The conference is asking the community to donate nonperishable foods and include a $15 grocery or Walmart gift card. You can drop off donations at its trailer parked in front of St. Stephen Catholic Church, located at 10118 St. Stephen Cir. in Riverview, from November 1 through Friday, December 17.

For more information or if you are interested in donating directly, please visit svdpriverviewfl.org.