Tampa Bay Speech Language & Reading Clinic has been providing speech, language, reading evaluations and therapy services to infants, toddlers, school-age kids and adults in the Brandon and surrounding areas since 2001. It also provides physical therapy, handwriting therapy and other evaluations.

The business is growing, as it recently opened another new location in Apollo Beach.

“We opened it September 7, 2021,” said Owner and Director Julie Kogut.

“We are very excited about this location because we have been helping many families in the Apollo Beach area for years and this new location will give them the convenience of something closer to home. The FishHawk office will remain open in the new location and will continue to serve as it has been.”

Kogut and her staff have a family-based approach which incorporates the family into the therapy process and makes progress a lot faster.

“We become very close with our families since we are working so closely with them,” Kogut said. “I have been a speech-language pathologist since 1994 and have had the opportunity to work in a variety of settings. Private practice has been my passion and I opened this clinic after the birth of my third son, when, due to health complications with my son, I was unable to return to my hospital position full-time.”

Kogut feels that her staff has played an important role in making her practice grow and thrive. “My team is an incredibly warm, passionate, caring group of women who give every child their all,” Kogut said. “We all work together so well, and I attribute our success rate for graduation to this teamwork.”

Keeping things local is very important to Kogut and her team as well.

“As a small business owner in the Tampa area for 20 years, I know how important keeping things local is for the community,” Kogut said. “My family and I have always supported other small businesses and I believe that makes our community the amazing place it is to live.”

To learn more about the services offered at Tampa Bay Speech Language & Reading Clinic or to schedule an appointment, visit www.tampabayspeech.com or call 368-2485. Its new Apollo Beach office is located at 417 Apollo Beach Blvd., Ste. 417 in the Harbor Suites.