Shirley Sullivan is a local holistic nutritionist and wellness educator. She is founder of Southshore Wellness and is gearing up to offer yoga classes for children.

Owning her business allows her to integrate her love of education and health through personalized programs.

“I’ve been a teacher for most of my life,” Sullivan said. “I taught high school and tutored children of all ages. Kids have always been a passion of mine.”

When she had her son, she decided to be a stay-at-home mom and enjoy all the things that being a mother had to offer.

“When our son was young, I started a family-owned business called Baby Earthwear, which was something I could easily squeeze into our family life,” Sullivan said. “Our son has recently graduated from East Bay High School, and this has given me the opportunity to gravitate back towards my other passion, which is nutrition and health education.”

Southshore Wellness offers a wide range of local and virtual programs and services, from individual counseling to wellness workshops and cleanse programs that integrate massage therapy and essential oils. Sullivan has additional training in botanical herbal remedies, clinical-level formulas and Heart-Centered Reiki. She is also certified in traditional Usui Reiki master energy healing and certified in children’s yoga.

“When the pandemic hit, it made it impossible to move forward with our Youth Wellness Summer Camps and Kidz Yoga,” Sullivan said. “We tried to teach limited offerings of Kidz Yoga classes during the pandemic, with little success. We were determined to stay with it for the well-being of the children. As COVID restrictions began to ease, it offered an opportunity to continue with the program.”

Currently, classes are held on Sundays from 10-11 a.m. at the Martial Arts Center in Apollo Beach.

“Kidz Yoga is a unique way to teach little yogis mindfulness and relaxation through play, songs, stories and yoga poses,” Sullivan said. “All ages welcome, and parents and caregivers can join in for free. Starting in October, classes will be $10 for walk-ins and discounts provided when parents register their little yogi for at least four classes, which does not have to be consecutive Sundays.”

To learn more about the services offered at SouthShore Wellness, visit www.southshorewellness.net or contact Sullivan at 580-0447 or flsouthshorewellness@gmail.com. SouthShore Wellness is located at Martial Arts Center in Apollo Beach in the plaza behind the new Starbucks, located at 6142-6144 U.S. Hwy. 41.