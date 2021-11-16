Grit Rambusch, owner and baker of Crumbles & Cream Kaffeehaus in Plant City, is a classically trained German pastry chef. Rambusch brings precision, a delicate touch and a love of baking to Crumbles & Cream Kaffeehaus.

If you have not yet had the unique opportunity to visit Crumbles & Cream Kaffeehaus and try some of Rambusch’s delightful bakery treats, you need to do it as it is well worth a visit to Plant City.

Rambusch’s baked goods are simply out of this world. They are delicate and not overly sweet, which sets them apart from other baked goods found locally.

Rambusch said, “We use traditional and nontraditional European recipes. Everything we bake is made from scratch. We work with fresh ingredients, less sugar and nothing artificial. None of our pastries are one-dimensional in terms of taste. We always try layering flavors without overpowering your tastebuds. Our baking takes time, but that is the only way to get those great flavors into our baked goods.”

“We have a few items that are on the menu daily. We have cakes which rotate weekly. I try to incorporate seasonal produce and flavors wherever possible. I do all the shopping myself and try to find the best quality fresh produce available and then come up with the baking plan for the week,” added Rambusch.

Every morning Rambusch makes a post on Facebook and Instagram with what is available that day.

For the holidays, Rambush is offering up some truly delectable items that you can preorder. For Thanksgiving, you can get something different than your usual pumpkin and apple pies. Some of their popular items include pumpkin soft roll, baked apple cluster and a German pastry called prasselkuchen, which comes with a thin layer of homemade cranberry preserve. In addition, she will offer apple strudel, spice cakes and others more frequently.

For Christmas, you can get authentic Christmas bread (weihnachtsstollen) as well as stollen bites, honey gingerbread (honiglebkuchen), vanilla crescent cookies (vanillekipferl), Linzer cookies and other piped cookies.

Rambusch suggests that you preorder holiday items. Thanksgiving preorders began on November 10. Orders for stollen need to be placed by Saturday, November 20 and for other Christmas items, please give a minimum of three days to order.

Crumbles & Cream Kaffeehaus is located at 113 S. Evers St. in Plant City. The bakery is open 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. The phone number is 441-4635. You can follow it on www.facebook.com/crumblesandcream and on Instagram @crumblesandcream.