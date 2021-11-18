Summerfield Crossings Golf Club is South Tampa’s premier golf facility. Built in 1987 and designed by Ron Garl, Summerfield Crossings is a taste of Scotland in the heart of Riverview. The par 71 championship course distinguishes itself with a scenic rolling terrain, numerous pot bunkers and challenging undulating greens. The signature 15th hole is a demanding par 3 featuring an island green and demanding wind.

Jason Blanchard has over 25 years as a Class A PGA member and has managed a semi private Golf Club since 2003 keeping the club moving forward during both fiscal and social difficulties