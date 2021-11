Update on local COVID-19 data from the previous week of October 22-28, 2021 (published on October 29, 2021).

Hillsborough Data for Previous Weeks:

People vaccinated:

October 15-21, 2021: 4,050

October 22-28, 2021: 3,991

Cases:

October 15-21, 2021: 1,319

October 22-28, 2021: 887

New case positivity:

October 15-21, 2021: 4.9%

October 22-28, 2021: 3.5%

Cases per 100,000 population:

October 15-21, 2021: 87.4

October 22-28, 2021: 58.8

Cumulative Hillsborough County Data:

People vaccinated:

October 15-21, 2021: 868,573

October 22-28, 2021: 873,334

Percent ages 12+ vaccinated:

October 15-21, 2021: 68%

October 22-28, 2021: 68%

Cases:

October 15-21, 2021: 240,570

October 22-28, 2021: 241,473

Case positivity:

October 15-21, 2021: 22.6%

October 22-28, 2021: 22.5%

Hillsborough County 2021 Population:

1,508,560

Florida Data for Previous Weeks:

People vaccinated:

October 15-21, 2021: 60,287

October 22-28, 2021: 62,847

Cases:

October 15-21, 2021: 15,314

October 22-28, 2021: 12,880

New case positivity:

October 15-21, 2021: 3.4%

October 22-28, 2021: 3.0%

Cases per 100,000 population:

October 15-21, 2021: 69.7

October 22-28, 2021: 58.6

Deaths:

October 15-21, 2021: 106

October 22-28, 2021: 56

Cumulative Florida Data:

People vaccinated:

October 15-21, 2021: 13,865,300

October 22-28, 2021: 13,932,791

Percent ages 12+ vaccinated:

October 15-21, 2021: 73%

October 22-28, 2021: 73%

Cases:

October 15-21, 2021: 3,635,126

October 22-28, 2021: 3,647,277

Case positivity:

October 15-21, 2021: 21.1%

October 22-28, 2021: 21.0%

Deaths:

October 15-21, 2021: 58,803

October 22-28, 2021: 59,670

Florida 2021 Population:

21,975,117

Source:

COVID-19 Weekly Situation Report: State Overview (Florida Department of Health, https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/).