Olivia Penty, a senior at Bloomingdale High School, is this year’s winner of the Anne Frank Humanitarian Award. Established in 2001, the award is presented by the Florida Holocaust Museum to one junior from each Tampa Bay area high school for outstanding humanitarian efforts.

Principals and guidance counselors recommend students for this prestigious award who have made a conscious decision to better the lives of other individuals or groups both inside and outside of school activities.

Penty, a member of Bloomingdale’s women’s volleyball team, volunteers as an assistant volleyball coach at Campo Family YMCA and enjoys teaching beginning players the sport’s basics.

Receiving the honor was a surprise for Penty. “I am grateful to be recognized for my volunteer work at the YMCA and for doing something that I love,” she said.

Winners receive a Florida Holocaust Museum Family Membership and two guest passes.

Due to COVID-19 protocols the awards were delivered virtually this year instead of during the regular ceremony at the museum. Olivia volunteered in the community at the Campo Family YMCA as an assistant volleyball coach, teaching beginning players basic skills.

President of Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA Matt Mitchel was pleased to hear about Penty’s award. “She is a great leader, is patient, has excellent communication skills and inspires others. She’s helped children to learn and grow because of her strong passion for the sport of volleyball,” he said. “Most of her service is centered around her favorite sport.”

Interim Executive Director at The Florida Holocaust Museum Erin Blankenship was congratulatory to this year’s winners. “These students are living the museum’s mission by bringing hope and positive change to their schools, their community and our world,” she said.

Blankenship welcomes sponsors willing to help underwrite the cost of the gift membership and guest passes.

For more information about The Florida Holocaust Museum or the Anne Frank Humanitarian Award visit www.thefhm.org or call 727-820-0100. To learn how to become a sponsor of the program, visit the ‘Donate Now’ page on its website.