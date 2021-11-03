Family Features

Popcorn lovers rejoice: October is National Popcorn Poppin’ Month, a seasonal celebration of one of America’s oldest and most beloved snack foods.

As farmers head into the fields to harvest crops, families and friends gather to enjoy this ever-popular treat. Whether it’s prepared on the stovetop, in the microwave or ready to eat from the bag, Americans consume 15 billion quarts of this whole grain each year.

Celebrated for its seed-to-snack simplicity, popcorn is also non-GMO, vegan, gluten-free, sugar-free and naturally low in fat and calories, which makes it an easy fit for dietary preferences—and it’s budget-friendly.

Add in popcorn’s irresistible smell, taste and versatility, and it’s easy to understand its popularity. With so many different ways to eat it—plain, buttery or loaded with goodies like these toffee almond chocolate popcorn or churro popcorn versions—popcorn fits many moods and occasions.

Pop up a bowl and join the Popcorn Poppin’ Month celebration with more recipes at popcorn.org.

Toffee Almond Chocolate Popcorn

Total time: 15 minutes, plus 30 minutes chilling time

Servings: 4

4 cups popped popcorn

3/4 cup chopped toasted almonds, divided

6 tablespoons toffee bits, divided

6 ounces milk chocolate, melted

1 ounce dark chocolate, melted

In a large bowl, toss popcorn, a 1/2 cup of almonds and 4 tablespoons of toffee bits. Drizzle with melted milk chocolate; toss until well coated.

Transfer to a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Drizzle with dark chocolate, and sprinkle with remaining almonds and toffee bits. Refrigerate for about 30 minutes, or until set, then break into clusters.

Substitution: Use dark chocolate for milk chocolate, if preferred.

Churro Popcorn

Servings: 2-3

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 tablespoon powdered sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

2 tablespoons butter

6 cups popped popcorn

In a small bowl, mix granulated sugar, powdered sugar and cinnamon.

In a small saucepan, melt butter, then stir in 1 tablespoon of cinnamon sugar.

In a large bowl, toss popcorn with cinnamon butter until well coated. Sprinkle evenly with remaining cinnamon sugar; toss to coat well.

Tips: For spicy variation, add 1 teaspoon of spicy chipotle seasoning. Serve with hot chocolate.