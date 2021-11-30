Hillsborough County, Fla. (Nov. 30, 2021) – Hillsborough County will resurface Osprey Ridge Dr. from its intersection with Fishhawk Blvd. south and east to the Churchside Dr. roundabout. The 2.7-mile resurfacing project also includes a small section of Fishhawk Crossing Blvd. from the Churchside Dr. roundabout north to Dorman Rd.

The $1.55 million project will improve safety for motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists along Osprey Ridge Dr./Fishhawk Crossing Blvd. The project is consistent with Vision Zero principles, adding bicycle lanes from Fishhawk Blvd. to Osprey Glen Dr., reducing travel lane widths on that same stretch of roadway, and upgrading school zone signage at Bevis Elementary School.

The two-lane section of Osprey Ridge Dr. will get upgraded pavement markings, called ‘sharrows,’ to indicate that bicyclists and motor vehicle drivers must share the road.

The resurfacing also includes reconstructing the flexible pavement at the Churchside Dr. roundabout and upgrading traffic signs.

The project is in the design phase, and the resurfacing is expected to be complete in mid-2022.

Public Engagement Opportunity

The county will conduct a virtual engagement using The Hillsborough Engagement Hub to collect feedback from the public. Public comment for this project is open between Wednesday, December 1 and Tuesday, December 14. Visit HCFLGov.net/HCEngage to participate.

Questions in English or Spanish about the virtual public engagement for this project may be directed to the Customer Service Center at 813-635-5400.