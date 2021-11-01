By Brad Stager

Ensuring that the construction, maintenance or alteration of buildings and other structures within Hillsborough County meet established codes and standards for safety and comfort is a big part of the function of relevant county boards that are staffed in large part by residents who volunteer their time and subject matter knowledge.

Among such boards in Hillsborough County are the Electrical Board of Adjustment, Appeals & Examiners; the Mechanical Board of Adjustment, Appeals & Examiners; and the Plumbing & Gas Board of Adjustment, Appeals & Examiners.

The Electrical Board of Adjustment, Appeals & Examiners consists of seven members who represent the Hillsborough County Commission and the Cities of Tampa, Plant City and Temple Terrace, plus two alternates selected by the Hillsborough Board of County Commissioners. Among its functions, the board is tasked with making sure electrical contractors in the county know what they are doing and treat customers fairly.

Electrical contractors and engineers, as well as representatives of an electric utility and the electrical trade, are among the members who serve terms of four years. Alternate members of the board serve two-year terms.

There are also seven members serving on the Plumbing & Gas Board of Adjustment, Appeals & Examiners. Membership includes three master plumbers, a journeyman plumber or natural gas installer, a representative from Hillsborough County’s health department, a professional engineer qualified in sanitary or mechanical engineering and a liquid petroleum installer or master gas fitter licensed in Florida.

The Mechanical Board of Adjustment, Appeals & Examiners is responsible for ensuring the competency of mechanical contractors in Hillsborough County. Members include a mechanical contractor, two class ‘A’ HVAC Contractors, a class ‘B’ HVAC contractor, a Florida-registered professional engineer qualified to work in the area of mechanical engineering, a mechanical trades representative, a sheet metal contractor and two alternate members who have knowledge and experience with working within mechanical codes and regulations.

Each of the boards works with county departments to address the quality of work performed by contractors, something that has become challenging with the construction boom going on. Harry Krapil is an electrical inspector with Hillsborough County, and he addressed the Electrical Board of Adjustment, Appeals & Examiners during its June 23 meeting about the county’s ability to monitor contractors.

“We’re at full staff and I don’t see where my group should have any problems keeping up with the industry.”

For more information about these and other county boards and commissions, visit HCFL.org.