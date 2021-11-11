The Roamin’ Oldies Car Club of Sun City Center is dedicated to the enjoyment and use of interesting cars and trucks. Its members’ vehicles include antiques, collectibles, street rods and even an occasional tractor. They range from award-winning restorations to works-in-progress of questionable heritage.

The club was formed to share the members’ common interest in all things automotive and to enjoy the company of like-minded friends. The members also take pleasure in helping those less fortunate among them. Many of its events are conducted in support of local charities, particularly those dedicated to children, the elderly and others in need.

“We started in 2002 with a dozen or so folks deciding to get together to share the fun of fixing, driving and showing off the cars they love,” said club member Paul Courter. “We have more than 100 members and also attract other collectible car and truck owners to our monthly cruise-in at Apollo Beach.”

Like most members, Courter has been a car guy forever.

“When we started the club, I was driving a 1973 Triumph TR6 we’d had for 33 years,” Courter said. “I didn’t find a lot of British car interest hereabouts and switched to a 1960 Oldsmobile 88 convertible, which I kept for 15 years. My current car is a 1980 Oldsmobile Toronado. It has just 29,000 miles on the odometer and is a past winner of a historical preservation award. I drive my collectible cars and the Toronado is pretty luxurious, easy on my 86-year-old bones and has air conditioning.”

The Roamin’ Oldies will host a cruise-in from 1-4 p.m. on the first Sunday of every month, with a rain date on the following Sunday at the Mira Bay Village Shopping Center on U.S. 41 in Apollo Beach.

“About 100 of the area’s finest antique and collectible cars often take part, accompanied by classic oldies music played by DJ Joey Ferrante,” Courter said. “We’d like to continue to build on our current successes with strong attendance at our monthly cruise-ins and especially our upcoming Christmas season show, which benefits several charities in our local area.”

If you ask Courter what he likes most about being a member of the club, he’ll tell you the friends he has made since joining the club.

“[They’re] great people, happy to be together with others with a shared interest in automobiles,” Courter said. “Most are much more mechanically talented than me, glad to share their expertise and lend a helping hand. The club provides an opportunity to do just that, as well as providing a way to show off the cars and trucks we love. We also enjoy using the club to help others when we can by bringing our vehicles to events like charity shows and visits to area retirement centers.”

If you would like to learn more about the Roamin’ Oldies Car Club, you can visit its website at www.roaminoldies.com.