Align Right Realty Riverview partnered with Crown Home Mortgage, Flagship Title and Brightway Insurance to provide their real estate agents and their families a night of barbecue, crafts, games and fun, all in an effort to raise money for ECHO.

“We wanted to have a big Halloween tailgate to support ECHO and we held the event on October 28 of this year,” said Lisa Tackus, real estate broker and owner of Align Right Realty. “Our agents had the opportunity to donate a portion of their closing fees to ECHO, and I make a matching donation as well. We also had a dunk tank on-site at the tailgate and the proceeds from the dunk tank would also go to ECHO.”

Tackus is on the board of directors for ECHO and Michael Longman of Crown Home Mortgage donated $250 to Tackus for going into the tank. “All the agents were dunking other agents,” Tackus said. “We had a costume contest for the kids and adults. Our DJ, resident realtor Chris Heath, had everyone dancing all night, and excellent catered food and crafts for the kids. This was an opportunity to spend time together outside of work. We raised $1,200 for ECHO, and we couldn’t have done this without the help of Crown Home Mortgage and our other community partners.”

The ECHO Food Pantry along with the ECHO Clothing Closet was created to assist those in need from our community who have suffered a recent emergency and need help with food and clothing. The funds raised at the tailgate will help ECHO continue to help those in need in our community.

“I feel that doing this event for ECHO truly binds as a true community partner,” Tackus said. “[Being] out there in the community helping people in our community buy and sell their homes and then being able to take some of that and help ECHO is wonderful. We feel like it’s a community grassroots organization that is helping our community and that we are making a positive impact, which makes us feel great, especially around the Thanksgiving holiday. We know that this donation will help ECHO help a lot of families in our community.”

If you would like to learn more about Align Right Realty Riverview, you can visit its website at www.alignrightriverview.com or call Tackus at 563-5995.